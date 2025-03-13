Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed

A woman who held up a tailor’s shop in Stirling armed with a pair of his own scissors has been jailed for two years.

Amber Fleming, 26, walked into the shop, locked the door, picked up the scissors and pointed them at the proprietor’s stomach.

She told Birol Deniz: “You’re not going anywhere ’til you give me all the money in your f***ing till.”

Mr Deniz handed her £50 but Fleming said, “can’t you f***ing hear me? I said I want it all” and he handed over another £50.

She continued: “Are you f***ing deaf? I’ll f***ing do it”.

Mr Deniz then handed over the entire contents of the till – between £400 and £500.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Fleming was still not satisfied and demanded Mr Deniz accompany her to a cash machine where he took out another £100 before returning, shaking, to his shop.

Loaned victim money

Explaining the background, prosecutor Jamie Hilland said “The complainer runs a tailoring business.

“He was an acquaintance of the accused and had owed money to the accused.”

Fleming, of Springkerse, Stirling, pled guilty to the armed robbery, which happened at midday in July 17 2024 at Erol’s Tailors in King’s Park Road, Stirling.

The court heard when Fleming was found by police the following day, she lied to them: “I’ve not robbed anyone.”

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, told the court: “She accepts her behaviour was entirely inappropriate but was very specific to the circumstances in which she found herself.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Fleming: “This is an extremely serious offence – an assault and robbery which lasted some time – which clearly crosses the custody threshold by some considerable margin.

“There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.