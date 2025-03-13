Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed

Amber Fleming burst into her victim's shop and demanded he empty his till.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Amber Fleming
Amber Fleming. Image: Facebook

A woman who held up a tailor’s shop in Stirling armed with a pair of his own scissors has been jailed for two years.

Amber Fleming, 26, walked into the shop, locked the door, picked up the scissors and pointed them at the proprietor’s stomach.

She told Birol Deniz: “You’re not going anywhere ’til you give me all the money in your f***ing till.”

Mr Deniz handed her £50 but Fleming said, “can’t you f***ing hear me? I said I want it all” and he handed over another £50.

She continued: “Are you f***ing deaf? I’ll f***ing do it”.

Mr Deniz then handed over the entire contents of the till – between £400 and £500.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Fleming was still not satisfied and demanded Mr Deniz accompany her to a cash machine where he took out another £100 before returning, shaking, to his shop.

Loaned victim money

Explaining the background, prosecutor Jamie Hilland said “The complainer runs a tailoring business.

“He was an acquaintance of the accused and had owed money to the accused.”

Fleming, of Springkerse, Stirling, pled guilty to the armed robbery, which happened at midday in July 17 2024 at Erol’s Tailors in King’s Park Road, Stirling.

The court heard when Fleming was found by police the following day, she lied to them: “I’ve not robbed anyone.”

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, told the court: “She accepts her behaviour was entirely inappropriate but was very specific to the circumstances in which she found herself.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Fleming: “This is an extremely serious offence – an assault and robbery which lasted some time – which clearly crosses the custody threshold by some considerable margin.

“There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

