Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked ‘trembling’ dog outside in freezing conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked ‘trembling’ dog outside in freezing conditions

Louise Barclay was heard saying 'I'm sick of him' after closing the door on her ex-partner's pet, Flame.

By Jamie Buchan
Louise Barclay
Louise Barclay at Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman who locked a dog out in freezing temperatures, forcing it to go in search of shelter, has been banned from keeping animals.

Louise Barclay was heard saying “I’m sick of him”, after closing the door on her ex-partner’s pet Flame.

She refused to let the dog back inside as it scratched and whined at her front door, while horrified neighbours looked on.

Barclay, 54, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted leaving Flame unattended, without provision for his welfare, outside her home in Murray Place, Stanley, on October 22 2023.

‘I’m done with him’

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said that earlier in the day Barclay had gone to Perth Prison to visit an inmate but was turned away because she was too drunk.

“At 10.35pm, the accused expelled the dog from her property into the front garden and closed the door.

Louise Barclay pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.

“The dog attempted to get back inside and scratched at the front door but the accused refused to allow the dog entry into her property.

“The dog then went to numerous other properties in search of shelter.”

One neighbour was in her bedroom when she heard Flame’s “scratching and whining” outside Barclay’s home.

She took video evidence of the distressed dog using her mobile phone, Mr Kermode said.

At 11.30pm, another woman went to Barclay’s door.

There was a conversation about the dog, the court heard.

“I have debts,” Barclay told her visitor. “I’ll put that dog out.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused stated that she would sell the dog for £4,000 if it came back.”

She added: “I’m done with him” and “I’m sick of him”.

Dog rescued by neighbour

Around midnight, another resident saw Flame outside her door.

“Concerned for its welfare, due to the freezing temperatures, she took the dog into her property,” Mr Kermode told the court.

Police were called.

“Officers observed the dog to be scared, with its tail down between its hind legs,” said the fiscal depute.

“It was trembling.

“The dog was wearing just a collar and only had a thin coat of fur which would not have been much protection to the freezing conditions.

“There was concern that exposure to the elements had caused the dog suffering.

“At the time, the temperature was zero and there was frost on the ground.”

Flame was taken to Perth police station and has been in kennels since.

‘Considerable difficulties’

The court heard of a further incident on December 2 2023 when Barclay assaulted two police officers, kicking one on the body.

Mr Kermode said Barclay’s mother had called for police assistance to have her daughter removed from her home.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Defence agent Alan Davie said that his client was “heavily” under the influence of alcohol.

“She accepts she reacted badly.

“Ms Barclay is someone who has had considerable difficulties throughout her adult life.

“She is someone who would benefit from a period of supervision.”

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC fined Barclay £400 and ordered her to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

She was disqualified from keeping any animal for two years and placed on supervision for nine months.

The court also issued a deprivation order, allowing Flame to finally be rehomed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students
Doberman dog
Teen responsible for Dundee Doberman attack is locked up
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Posted used condoms and headbutt ban
Steven Greig
Dundee taxi driver murderer sacks lawyers, delaying sentencing
Dornoch Place, Glenrothes.
Fife painter jailed for 'sub-human' attack on strangers in Glenrothes
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery
Jamie Lee Ogilvie
XL Bully destroyed after being unmuzzled in Fife secure dog field
Brandon Robb
Fife 'urban hunter' child rapist to be assessed for possible life sentence
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drink, drugs and crashes on the roads