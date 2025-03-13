Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked ‘trembling’ dog outside in freezing conditions

A woman who locked a dog out in freezing temperatures, forcing it to go in search of shelter, has been banned from keeping animals.

Louise Barclay was heard saying “I’m sick of him”, after closing the door on her ex-partner’s pet Flame.

She refused to let the dog back inside as it scratched and whined at her front door, while horrified neighbours looked on.

Barclay, 54, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted leaving Flame unattended, without provision for his welfare, outside her home in Murray Place, Stanley, on October 22 2023.

‘I’m done with him’

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said that earlier in the day Barclay had gone to Perth Prison to visit an inmate but was turned away because she was too drunk.

“At 10.35pm, the accused expelled the dog from her property into the front garden and closed the door.

“The dog attempted to get back inside and scratched at the front door but the accused refused to allow the dog entry into her property.

“The dog then went to numerous other properties in search of shelter.”

One neighbour was in her bedroom when she heard Flame’s “scratching and whining” outside Barclay’s home.

She took video evidence of the distressed dog using her mobile phone, Mr Kermode said.

At 11.30pm, another woman went to Barclay’s door.

There was a conversation about the dog, the court heard.

“I have debts,” Barclay told her visitor. “I’ll put that dog out.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused stated that she would sell the dog for £4,000 if it came back.”

She added: “I’m done with him” and “I’m sick of him”.

Dog rescued by neighbour

Around midnight, another resident saw Flame outside her door.

“Concerned for its welfare, due to the freezing temperatures, she took the dog into her property,” Mr Kermode told the court.

Police were called.

“Officers observed the dog to be scared, with its tail down between its hind legs,” said the fiscal depute.

“It was trembling.

“The dog was wearing just a collar and only had a thin coat of fur which would not have been much protection to the freezing conditions.

“There was concern that exposure to the elements had caused the dog suffering.

“At the time, the temperature was zero and there was frost on the ground.”

Flame was taken to Perth police station and has been in kennels since.

‘Considerable difficulties’

The court heard of a further incident on December 2 2023 when Barclay assaulted two police officers, kicking one on the body.

Mr Kermode said Barclay’s mother had called for police assistance to have her daughter removed from her home.

Defence agent Alan Davie said that his client was “heavily” under the influence of alcohol.

“She accepts she reacted badly.

“Ms Barclay is someone who has had considerable difficulties throughout her adult life.

“She is someone who would benefit from a period of supervision.”

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC fined Barclay £400 and ordered her to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

She was disqualified from keeping any animal for two years and placed on supervision for nine months.

The court also issued a deprivation order, allowing Flame to finally be rehomed.

