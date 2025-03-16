Perth Scout master gets lifetime ban after sex text pest conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth Scout master gets lifetime ban after sex text pest conviction

Stephen Gorton hounded four schoolchildren with lewd and intimate messages.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Gorton
Stephen Gorton. Image: LinkedIn

A shamed Scout master who sent a barrage of disturbing texts and images to teenage boys has been hit with a lifetime ban from the youth organisation, bosses have confirmed.

Sex pest Stephen Gorton hounded four children with lewd and intimate messages.

He was guilty of sending an image of his trousers with a “distinguishable bulge” to one youngster, asked another to meet him at a bottle bank and sent another a photo of himself in the bath.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 58-year-old’s young victims were left confused, alarmed and scared.

One described him in court as a “weirdo”.

Gorton was placed on the sex offenders register after he was found guilty of charges of sending sexual and indecent communications – which he denied throughout a trial in which the youngsters had to give evidence.

After 15 years with the Scouts organisation, Gorton has been told he will never be allowed back.

Betrayed trust

A spokeswoman for The Scouts said: “The safety of young people in our care is our number one priority.

“We are aware of the court proceedings involving Mr Gorton and we have fully cooperated with the statutory agencies throughout the case.”

Stephen Gorton. Image: Facebook

She said: “As soon as we were made aware of the arrest, Mr Gorton’s membership with us was cancelled and he will never be allowed to volunteer with us again.

“He betrayed the trust placed in him by young people, parents and the Scout movement.”

She added: “We carry out a stringent vetting of all adults who work with young people and require them to work to a strict code of practice.”

Gorton was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, having previously been involved with other age groups in the movement.

He received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts in 2022.

‘Implausible’ excuses

Sheriff Alison McKay told Gorton she believed his young victims, describing them as “credible and reliable”.

She that the Scout leader’s own evidence was “quite frankly incredible, implausible and self-serving”.

Gorton admitted he should not have contacted the teenagers on Snapchat but he made excuse after excuse to try to explain away the worst of his offending.

He claimed when one child heard him say “I’m horny” on a phone call, he was actually saying “I can’t hear you” and his words were distorted by faulty Apple AirPods.

He also tried to persuade the court when he told one teenager he was “hard”, he meant he was hardy against the cold weather.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sheriff Carmichael
Trailblazing sheriff achieves UK-first in Dundee jury trial
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords crook who swindled £90k is ordered to pay back just £1
Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife
Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal - and freedom
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Guilty man fled trial and Marine's dog threats
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed
John Gray
Dog walk pensioner sexually assaulted woman in Fife village
Fraser White
Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…