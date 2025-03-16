Thief sold £5k custom-made balustrades from Stirlingshire farm as £300 scrap metal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thief sold £5k custom-made balustrades from Stirlingshire farm as £300 scrap metal

Asan Lili insisted at Stirling Sheriff Court he thought the new structures were destined for the scrap yard anyway.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Pile of scrap metal
The thief sold the balustrades as scrap metal for just £300. Image: Shutterstock

A man who sold £5,000 custom-made balustrades, stolen from a Stirlingshire farm, claimed he thought it was scrap metal.

Asan Lili, 32, got just £300 for the items, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said the metal had been left outside the property.

She said: “The item stolen was metal balustrades that had been custom-designed.

“They were taken from outside the front door of the property.

“The taking of the items was captured on CCTV and that’s how the accused was identified.

“The incident was very quick – the accused appeared to have prior knowledge of the items.”

‘Scrap’ claim

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said Lili denied knowing about the haul and had chanced upon the address.

He said: “It was during the search for the purchase of a motor vehicle.

“He was travelling in a vehicle with his wife and the sat nav took them up this road.

“He tells me he saw the metal lying on the ground next to some bins.

“He made the assumption the metal had been put out and regarded it as scrap no one wanted and took it with the intention of selling it.

“I asked him if he made any representation to anyone who lived there and he tells me he did not. He sold the item for £300.”

Compensation

Lili, of no fixed abode, had previously admitted stealing the metal from a property near Blair Drummond on December 9 2023.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told him: “I’m aware that your position in this case is you considered this was scrap because it was lying outside someone’s house near to a bin.

“You made no enquiries as to whether you could take this item and looking at the picture (of the CCTV) it appears this item is relatively new.

“I struggle to understand why you thought it was scrap.”

He ordered Lili to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £5,000 compensation to the property owners.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sheriff Carmichael
Trailblazing sheriff achieves UK-first in Dundee jury trial
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scout master gets lifetime ban after sex text pest conviction
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords crook who swindled £90k is ordered to pay back just £1
Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife
Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal - and freedom
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Guilty man fled trial and Marine's dog threats
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed
John Gray
Dog walk pensioner sexually assaulted woman in Fife village
Fraser White
Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours