Courts

Teen responsible for Dundee Doberman attack is locked up

Lennon McKay was given detention when he was finally sentenced, eight months after conviction.

By Ciaran Shanks
Doberman dog
The Doberman mauled the toddler in Dundee. Stock image: Shutterstock

A teenager who was responsible for a Doberman that left a toddler needing 13 stitches after being attacked in Dundee has been locked up.

The two-year-old’s mum previously told Dundee Sheriff Court there was “blood everywhere” after the horrific attack at an address in the Fintry area in February 2023.

Lennon McKay has finally been sentenced eight months after being convicted by a city sheriff.

McKay, who admitted owning the dog named Kera, tried to incriminate another man who he claimed had brought the dog to the address.

The trial heard claims McKay was not there during the incident but Sheriff Paul Brown showed no hesitation in finding the 19-year-old guilty.

“I consider this to be quite a serious matter,” Sheriff Paul Brown told McKay previously.

“You have taken a dog into the company of a small, defenceless child and the injuries are very serious indeed and could have been a lot more serious.”

The sheriff called for reports but McKay spent months evading the police before finally being hauled into custody.

Screams during attack

The child suffered five different wounds to his face in the attack, including a wound to his left eye which was described as “gaping”.

The boy’s mother told the court McKay brought the dog to her home on February 25 2023.

“I was in the kitchen. My son was in the living room. The dog was going up and down the hallway.

“When I heard him scream, I ran through and saw it was on top of him in the living room.

“I grabbed him and there was just blood everywhere.

“Lennon pulled the dog away and just left. I was screaming for help outside.”

‘Very strong’ dog

The court was told by the dog’s former owner Kera was “very strong”, described as “mature” and was known to kill deer, rabbits and cats.

The dog was described as requiring a muzzle and a lead around new people due to being used as a guard dog.

Kera died after spending a period of time in kennels.

When giving evidence, McKay claimed he was never at the address and had given the dog to the man he tried to incriminate because he could not cope with it.

McKay, formerly of Liff Terrace, later returned the dog to its original owner but did not inform him of the child being attacked.

Sheriff Brown convicted McKay of the single charge of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control whereby it bit a two-year-old boy to his injury.

The child was treated with antibiotics after having 13 stitches inserted at Ninewells.

McKay was sentenced to 100 days detention and banned from having custody of a dog for five years.

