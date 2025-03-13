Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party

Jamie Barrie tried to set fire to the host's moped during his terrifying "one-man crime spree" at a property in the city's Letham area.

By Jamie Buchan
Jamie Barrie
Jamie Barrie. Image: Facebook

A domestic thug attacked his ex-partner and two other woman after gate crashing a family party in Perth.

Jamie Barrie tried to set fire to the host’s moped during his terrifying “one-man crime spree” at a property in the city’s Letham area.

The 35-year-old had to be restrained on the ground until police arrived, after reaching through a window and grabbing his former girlfriend by the neck.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Barrie told his ex her children “were all dead” before launching his attack.

Barrie pled guilty to attempted wilful fireraising and three charges of assault committed on August 2 last year.

He was spared jail but banned from seeing his ex for two years.

Told woman children were ‘all dead’

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said the three women were at a small family gathering at a Tweedsmuir Road flat from about 8pm.

During the evening, one guest was bombarded with a “constant stream of Whatsapp messages” asking about the party.

“She ignored most of these messages,” the prosecutor said.

“At about 12.10am, the (home owner) heard shouting and banging from outside the property.

“She looked outside and saw the accused standing beside her moped, which was lying on its side.”

The woman went outside to check on the vehicle.

Barrie was now at the house, banging on a window.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Kermode said: “He approached her and pushed her once to the chest, then punched her to the right side of her face.

“There was an argument and he punched her again.”

The woman told Barrie she would phone police.

“He returned to the living room window and began banging again,” the fiscal depute said.

Barrie’s ex-partner, a mother-of-two, came to the window and Barrie made the comment about her children.

“He reached through the window and grabbed the complainer by the throat,” said Mr Kermode.

“He held her for about 30 seconds before punching her twice in the face.

“The complainer asked the accused to let go but he continued to hold on to her.”

Other guests were able to pull the woman out of Barrie’s grasp and away from the window.

Told police it was ‘self-defence’

A third woman went outside to confront Barrie.

“He immediately started to kick and punch her,” said the fiscal depute.

“He grabbed her by the throat, punched her and spat on her.”

Barrie was restrained on the ground until police arrived, the court heard.

“When CCTV was reviewed, the accused was seen attempting to set fire to the moped with a small flame visible,” the fiscal depute said.

After he was arrested, Barrie told cops he was acting in “self-defence”.

Solicitor Alan Davies said his client had “little recollection of events”.

“There was clearly a background here in relation to the breakdown in the relationship with the complainer but that doesn’t explain why he behaved in the way he did.”

The court heard Barrie had received treatment for mental health issues, including PTSD.

“This was a significant backward step as far as he’s concerned,” said Mr Davie.

Close to imprisonment

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC told Barrie: “You embarked on what was basically a one-man crime spree.

“You tried to set fire to a moped and then sequentially assaulted various people you appear to have had a grudge against.

“You had to be held on the ground until police arrived, due to the level of your anger.

“The court takes a very serious view of this and you are coming very close to a period of imprisonment.”

Barrie, of Weavers Well Crescent, Perth, was placed on supervision for 14 months, with a mental health treatment requirement.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

The court also issued a non-harassment order, blocking Barrie from contacting his ex for two years.

