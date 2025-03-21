Stirling court round-up — Crack, cannabis and a cycle lane

A Stirling woman caught drug-driving told officers she had smoked crack cocaine.

Darcy Anderson was under the influence when stopped on Buchanan Street street at 10.20am.

Officers stopped her car after receiving a tip-off and found her behaviour to be “erratic”.

She later told officers she had smoked the class A drug the day before.

Solicitor Ken Dalling said at the time of the incident Anderson was having problems in her personal life.

She admitted driving with excess Benzoylecgonine (73mics/ 50) in her system in on September 9.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan banned the 22-year-old, of Harvest Street, from driving for 12 months and fined her £300.

Cycle fury

A motorist almost ran a cyclist off the road as he attempted to order him to use a cycle path in Stirling.

Alexander Davidson forced the man to swerve after getting too close to his bike.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said: “The witness was cycling on Airthrey Road, near the Wallace Bar, when he became aware of a vehicle driving extremely close to him and causing him to take evasive action.

“The cyclist thumped the back of the vehicle.

“This was witnessed by the person driving the vehicle behind, who was concerned because the cyclist had swerved off the road.”

She said Anderson had later told police He was aggressive and rude. He came and battered the roof of my car and gave me a fright.”

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “He (the cyclist) was in the main carriageway.

“He (Anderson) put down the window and suggested he get into the cycle lane.

“He was a bit too close in doing so.

“The cyclist has taken umbrage at this and thumped the car. He accepts the cyclist swerved.”

Davidson, of Castleview Drive, Bridge of Allan, admitted carelessly on Airthrey Road, Stirling, on June 13 last year.

Telling him the incident was “somewhat Ill-judged”, Sheriff Clair McLachlan handed him six penalty points and fined him £150.

Glass-blowing

A motorist caught drug driving at a Stirlingshire petrol station was attempting to fix generators for a glass-blowing event.

William Tait was spotted behind the wheel at Balfron filling station last July and told officers he had smoked cannabis earlier in the day.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old had not intended to drive but generators at the glass event had stopped working and he was trying to get them going again.

The fiscal depute said police came across Tait’s stationary vehicle at around 1.30am at Balfron filling station forecourt.

“Its engine was running and as they approached it started to pull off.

“Due to the time of night they activated their lights and signalled for it to remain where it was.

“They approached the vehicle and the accused was in the driver’s seat. Officers could snell cannabis emanating from the vehicle.”

He later told officers he had “smoked a joint” at around lunchtime the previous day.

Tait’s solicitor said: “He was at a glass-blowing event and one of the generators had stopped working and he was dealing with that. He wasn’t expecting to be driving.”

Tait, of Mackie Place, Aberdeen, admitted driving with more than three times the allowed limit of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told him: “I appreciate you weren’t expecting to be driving but you should know that cannabis is 28 days in your system.”

He banned him for 12 months and fined him £450.

Stab threats

A man threatened to stab police officers in the eye with a pen after being arrested in Stirlingshire.

Stewart Anderson made the threats while being transported to Falkirk police station.

The 46-year-old admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 27 last year.

Not guilty pleas to failing to provide two specimens of breath and driving without insurance at a car park in Callander were accepted by the Crown.

Anderson, of Mayfield Court, Lochmaben, was fined £360.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.