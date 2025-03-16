Dundee paedophile jailed again for deleting X-rated phone files at home in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee paedophile jailed again for deleting X-rated phone files at home in Perthshire

Francis Burns was caught out by monitoring software installed on his phone after his release from prison in 2023.

By Jamie Buchan
Francis Burns
Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

A serial child sex offender is back behind bars for breaching a strict court order by deleting hundreds of X-rated photos and videos.

Francis Burns was caught out by monitoring software installed on his phone after his release from prison in 2023.

The father-of-three was jailed for sending nude photos and videos to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

The youngster was in fact a member of a paedophile hunter group, who turned up at his door in Dundee and taunted him with a cucumber – a reference to his vile discussions about vegetables with the decoy.

Burns, 52, who was previously jailed in 2017, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching his Sex Offences Prevention Order at his home in Kinloch Court, Blairgowrie, in April last year.

The order states – among other restrictions – he cannot delete files from his phone without first getting permission from police.

The court heard he had been chatting with adult women on Facebook but had deleted some of the chats when they began asking him for money.

Monitored

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “The accused was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court in July 2017.

“This related to sexually explicit conversations with four different females – three of whom were 10, and the other was 12.”

Burns was jailed for two years and made subject to a 12-month extended sentence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

“The accused was monitored by the sex offender policing unit,” the prosecutor said.

Francis Burns at his then-home in Dundee. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

Following his conviction, a full Sex Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) was granted at Glasgow Sheriff Court in 2020.

Mr MacKenzie said: “On December 18 2023, remote monitoring software was installed on the accused’s mobile phone by police.

“In April 2024, police were made aware by this software that the accused had accessed his phone’s recycling bin.

“There were a number of sexually explicit images contained within.

“The software captured 50 screenshots of sexual communications between the accused and other females on the Facebook Messenger app.”

The fiscal depute said: “Police attended at his address and the phone was examined.

“The accused said he had only moved the photos there, so they would be safe from other people seeing them.”

The phone was seized and Burns was taken into custody.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Cybercrime officers analysed the device and found multiple Facebook conversations through April 2024, some of which were in the trash bin.

“There were 234 deleted images and 48 deleted videos, mostly featuring adult pornography,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa told the court her client had been on remand for the last 10 months.

“The SOPO is due to last until October 21 2025 but in light of this conviction, I expect it will be extended to a longer period.”

She accepted Burns’ record was “extremely poor”.

His sex offending began after his marriage of 10 years collapsed in 2006.

“He was spending a great deal of time on his own, pretty much isolated,” she said.

“Unfortunately, he became involved in this type of offending.”

Ms Jethwa said: “He was clearly engaging in conversation with a number of females and he has deleted some of these messages.

“Some were asking for money in these conversations but he was well aware of his responsibilities in terms of this order.”

Ms Jethwa said Burns’ health had deteriorated while in prison and he suffers from depression and anxiety.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “The later convictions in your record of offending cause me considerable concern, particularly those that are analogous.

“The prison sentence imposed as a result of those offences appear to have done nothing to deter you from further breaches.”

Burns was jailed for 42 weeks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

