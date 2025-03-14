Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed

Chanel Hogg illegally shared with a fellow juror her online investigation into an accused.

By Ross Gardiner
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus juror who caused a trial to collapse when she defied the rules to share her own investigation into an accused’s criminal record has been sentenced.

Chanel Hogg, 29, of Arbroath, previously admitted a contempt of court charge at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A trial which taking place last month collapsed after the prosecution had finished leading evidence because mother-of-two Hogg had Googled the accused and shared her findings with another juror.

Jurors had been repeatedly warned not to make their own inquiries and only to judge the evidence led in court.

At the time, Sheriff Mark Thorley told her: “This is a serious matter. This trial has now come to an end because of the investigation you’ve undertaken.

“It would not be fair for the accused with the knowledge you have found out.”

The trial was deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning prosecutors can raise the case again in future.

Prison warning

When she returned to the dock, benefits recipient Hogg was fined £750, plus a £40 victim surcharge, by Sheriff Thorley.

He told her: “I think you now appreciate the effect that your research has had on this particular trial.

“The trial came to an end.

“For all these reasons, that’s why I said at the outset, please don’t make any inquiries.

“There are only two outcomes – a financial penalty or custody.

“If this were in a matter in the High Court, I suspect a Lord would be looking at custody.

“I’m not going to do that today. That is a direct alternative to a period of custody.”

‘She takes full responsibility’

Before any evidence is led in jury trials, jurors are given strict instructions by the presiding sheriff to make their findings purely on the evidence led in the courtroom.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service’s online juror guide states: “Your task is to decide whether or not the charge(s) have been proven on the basis of the evidence that is presented to you in court.

“You must not make any investigations or enquiries of your own, only the evidence which has been presented to you in court is to be used in considering the verdict.”

Hogg’s solicitor Michael Boyd said: “I should say this is a matter of which she’s fully cognisant of the seriousness of matters.

“It’s caused her a significant deal of stress.

“It’s a matter she hasn’t sought to distance herself from. She takes full responsibility.

“It’s clearly a matter which is of some gravity.

“She can’t shirk away from the consequences of her actions. The trial collapsed.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Walked out of trial and hairdresser appeal fails
Dylan Boyle, a badger
Sentence slammed after terrierman disturbed Fife badger sett
Jamie Barrie
Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party
Dundee Sheriff Court
Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser
Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students
Doberman dog
Teen responsible for Dundee Doberman attack is locked up
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Posted used condoms and headbutt ban