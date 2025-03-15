Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal – and freedom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal – and freedom

Robbie Mill's jail term for a series of crimes was deemed too severe by appeal court judges.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robbie Mill
Robbie Mill. Image: Facebook

A prolific criminal who embarked on a scheme to steal plush cars from Dundee driveways has won an appeal against his sentence.

Robbie Mill was jailed in January for 17 months for the car crime spree while subject to nine separate bail orders.

A sheriff slated Mill and his accomplice, Ryan Robertson, for the “pre-meditated” thefts across “significant geographical spread”.

However, Mill has now been freed from custody after appeal court judges quashed his jail term and imposed unpaid work.

The 20-year-old had been locked up after being previously spared jail at Dundee and Forfar Sheriff Courts for a string of offences.

They included leaving a girl permanently scarred after setting fire to her leggings, causing two schoolgirls serious injuries in a major A90 crash and having sex with underage girls – one of whom he impregnated.

Car crime

Mill and Robertson were caught after leaving their DNA and fingerprints inside the Range Rovers they stole.

Vehicles with keyless ignitions were stolen in the early hours of the morning before being found in Fife towns with fake registration plates.

Robertson and Mill, who acted with others, pled guilty to four offences committed between October 2022 and April 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, stole two Range Rovers worth a combined £50,000 from Strathyre Avenue and Emmock Woods Crescent, respectively, on April 19 2023.

Referring to the Strathyre Avenue theft, fiscal depute Lee Corr said: “The vehicle was discovered in Kelty, where it was noticed the registration plates had been changed.

“The vehicle was confirmed to be the same after checking the identification number.

“An empty bottle was recovered from within and the DNA of Mr Mill was found on the mouthpiece and on the inside of the bottle can.

“A jerry can hose was recovered as well as a false front registration plate. It was forensically examined and Mr Mill’s fingerprints were found.”

The second Range Rover was later traced in Cowdenbeath, again with a false registration plate.

Mill’s prints were on the genuine front and rear plates, found inside the vehicle.

Sentence quashed

Solicitor Anika Jethwa lodged an appeal on Mill’s behalf at the appeal court in Edinburgh.

Her client had previously been made subject to a community payback order but was unable to perform unpaid work because of a long-term leg injury.

The Courier understands Mill had been completing duties within Polmont young offenders’ institute after making a recovery.

Ms Jethwa previously told Sheriff Gregor Murray, the sentencing sheriff, Mill had reconciled with his partner and had not committed any offences since 2023.

The appeal was heard by judges Lord Matthews and Lord Clark who quashed the sentence and imposed a direct alternative to custody of 200 hours unpaid work and two years of supervision.

