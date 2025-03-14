Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed

Kennet Tuckey spent decades abusing women, including raping one.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Tuckey was jailed at the high court.

An elderly rapist from Fife has been labelled an ongoing danger to women, despite being in his mid-70s.

Father-of-six Kenneth Tuckey carried out a double-decade campaign of sexual assaults and has been jailed for six years

He repeatedly groped and kissed a teenage girl when he was in his 40s and raped a woman in her early 20s when he was in his 60s.

In his 70s he sexually assaulted a “vulnerable” woman in her late 20s, ogling her in the bath and touching her.

Tuckey, 74, of Glenrothes, appeared for sentence by video link at the High Court in Stirling.

He had earlier been found guilty after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards the 14-year-old girl, whom he molested at two addresses in Edinburgh in 2002.

He raped and sexually assaulted the woman in her early 20s at locations in Dunfermline and Glenrothes over more than five years between 2017 and 2022.

He sexually assaulting his third victim in Glenrothes in 2022.

‘Appalling breach of trust’

Defence advocate Colin Neilson said Tuckey was retired and in ailing heath and had suffered two strokes in the past year.

However, judge Lady Poole told him: “Your first victim was 14 and you were in your 40s. You behaved indecently towards her on a number of occasions.

“It was an appalling breach of trust.

“Your second victim was in her early 20s when the abuse started – she too was vulnerable.

“Your third victim was in her late 20s and in a time of trouble in her life and you were 72 when you sexually assaulted her.

“All of these females should have been able to trust you as a much older man – instead you took advantage of their vulnerability for your sexual gratification.

“It is clear that what you did caused harm to your victims.”

Lady Poole said a report on Tuckey showed he continued to pose “a significant sexual risk to females”.

“The offending was still occurring when you were 72 and spanned a period of about 20 years – that suggests that despite your age and infirmities public protection remains an issue.”

She added: “No sentence other than a custodial one is appropriate.

Sentencing

Lady Poole said she would impose an extension of three years to Tuckey’s six-year custodial term, during which time he can be recalled to jail if he re-offends.

She also imposed a non-harassment order preventing him for 15 years from approaching or contacting the woman he raped.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

