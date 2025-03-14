Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed

An elderly rapist from Fife has been labelled an ongoing danger to women, despite being in his mid-70s.

Father-of-six Kenneth Tuckey carried out a double-decade campaign of sexual assaults and has been jailed for six years

He repeatedly groped and kissed a teenage girl when he was in his 40s and raped a woman in her early 20s when he was in his 60s.

In his 70s he sexually assaulted a “vulnerable” woman in her late 20s, ogling her in the bath and touching her.

Tuckey, 74, of Glenrothes, appeared for sentence by video link at the High Court in Stirling.

He had earlier been found guilty after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards the 14-year-old girl, whom he molested at two addresses in Edinburgh in 2002.

He raped and sexually assaulted the woman in her early 20s at locations in Dunfermline and Glenrothes over more than five years between 2017 and 2022.

He sexually assaulting his third victim in Glenrothes in 2022.

‘Appalling breach of trust’

Defence advocate Colin Neilson said Tuckey was retired and in ailing heath and had suffered two strokes in the past year.

However, judge Lady Poole told him: “Your first victim was 14 and you were in your 40s. You behaved indecently towards her on a number of occasions.

“It was an appalling breach of trust.

“Your second victim was in her early 20s when the abuse started – she too was vulnerable.

“Your third victim was in her late 20s and in a time of trouble in her life and you were 72 when you sexually assaulted her.

“All of these females should have been able to trust you as a much older man – instead you took advantage of their vulnerability for your sexual gratification.

“It is clear that what you did caused harm to your victims.”

Lady Poole said a report on Tuckey showed he continued to pose “a significant sexual risk to females”.

“The offending was still occurring when you were 72 and spanned a period of about 20 years – that suggests that despite your age and infirmities public protection remains an issue.”

She added: “No sentence other than a custodial one is appropriate.

Sentencing

Lady Poole said she would impose an extension of three years to Tuckey’s six-year custodial term, during which time he can be recalled to jail if he re-offends.

She also imposed a non-harassment order preventing him for 15 years from approaching or contacting the woman he raped.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

