Second man admits violent role in Dundee car murder bid

A young offender is the second man to admit his role in a murder bid using a car in Dundee.

Jayden Robertson admitted severely injuring a man who was subject to a murder bid during same incident.

Marley Williams is behind bars after admitting running over James Cooper and on Friday, Robertson admitted a lesser charge of assaulting the same victim.

Robertson, whose criminal record is littered with car thefts, will be sentenced next month after being assessed by social workers.

Horror attack

Robertson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont to admit assaulting Mr Cooper to his severe injury on July 9 last year.

He pled guilty to a charge of, while acting with another, assaulting Mr Cooper by driving a motor vehicle at him, pursuing him on foot and by car and striking him on the body with a knife.

The incident took place at Strathmartine Road near to North Street.

When Robertson first appeared on petition, he was initially charged with attempted murder but his plea of guilty was to the reduced offence of assault to severe injury.

Robertson, 20, had ben released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court twice in the six weeks preceding the incident.

No narration of Robertson’s involvement in the offence was read out in court, with an agreed account to be prepared for at the sentencing hearing.

His solicitor David Duncan said: “The other man referred to has pled guilty at a different court and falls to be sentenced next week.

“He pled guilty to attempted murder.”

Robertson will be sentenced on April 25 and will remain remanded in the meantime.

Murder bid

Last month, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Marley Williams, 24, tried to kill Mr Cooper in the early hours of July 9 2024.

Williams was initially a passenger in a Ford Fiesta van when he encountered Mr Cooper.

The court heard the driver got out and started chasing Mr Cooper with a knife.

Williams then took control of the Fiesta and started driving at Mr Cooper, who was dragged under the vehicle for several metres.

Williams is due to be sentenced on March 19.

