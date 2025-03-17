Callous woman jailed for ‘mean, low’ thefts from Dundee pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callous woman jailed for ‘mean, low’ thefts from Dundee pensioner

Lisa Carmichael was locked up for 14 months after admitting the brazen offences.

By Ross Gardiner
Lisa Carmichael
Thief Lisa Carmichael.

A Dundee woman helped herself to the contents of a vulnerable pensioner’s wallet, then let herself into his home with a house key she stole.

Lisa Carmichael was jailed for the “mean, low” thefts she committed in January.

Carmichael, who has a history of targeting elderly people in Dundee, pounced shortly after her victim had been released from hospital.

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “(The complainer) is 68 and is a regular customer at the High Corner Bar.

“He resides alone. He was recently in hospital at the time and during the libel was showing signs of confusion.”

While the pensioner was crossing the road to the bar, he met Carmichael, who he knew because she had been at his home asking for money before.

Carmichael asked him for cash, which he declined but he dropped his wallet and she  picked it up.

She took out £20 and his bank card, then returned the wallet.

This was seen by bar staff who ushered him inside and contacted police.

It was established the man had lost his house key, which he kept on a string.

Officers later traced Carmichael with the key and a letter from the man’s bank which she ha taken from his home.

Jailed

Carmichael, 42, appeared via video link from HMP Polmont to admit stealing from the pensioner on January 15 this year, while acting with another.

She admitted she then broke into the man’s home and stole the letter.

At the time, she was on bail for other matters.

The court heard Carmichael has twice been jailed for assault and robbery.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said: “Ms Carmichael clearly accepts that is what happened. It should not have happened.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed her for 14 months, backdated to the day after the offence.

He told her: “These were mean, low acts.

“They were significantly aggravated by the victim’s vulnerability, the advantage you took of that and the degree of premeditation.

“They’re precisely the sort of crimes courts are entitled to take seriously.”

After being sentenced, Carmichael replied: “Thank you so much, have a nice day.”

In 2022, Carmichael was jailed after she shoved her disabled 74-year-old victim out of his wheelchair to rob him of £10.

She also admitted trying to rob an 80-year-old man by taking his wallet from his trouser pocket in 2021.

