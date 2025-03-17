Callous woman jailed for ‘mean, low’ thefts from Dundee pensioner

A Dundee woman helped herself to the contents of a vulnerable pensioner’s wallet, then let herself into his home with a house key she stole.

Lisa Carmichael was jailed for the “mean, low” thefts she committed in January.

Carmichael, who has a history of targeting elderly people in Dundee, pounced shortly after her victim had been released from hospital.

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “(The complainer) is 68 and is a regular customer at the High Corner Bar.

“He resides alone. He was recently in hospital at the time and during the libel was showing signs of confusion.”

While the pensioner was crossing the road to the bar, he met Carmichael, who he knew because she had been at his home asking for money before.

Carmichael asked him for cash, which he declined but he dropped his wallet and she picked it up.

She took out £20 and his bank card, then returned the wallet.

This was seen by bar staff who ushered him inside and contacted police.

It was established the man had lost his house key, which he kept on a string.

Officers later traced Carmichael with the key and a letter from the man’s bank which she ha taken from his home.

Jailed

Carmichael, 42, appeared via video link from HMP Polmont to admit stealing from the pensioner on January 15 this year, while acting with another.

She admitted she then broke into the man’s home and stole the letter.

At the time, she was on bail for other matters.

The court heard Carmichael has twice been jailed for assault and robbery.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said: “Ms Carmichael clearly accepts that is what happened. It should not have happened.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed her for 14 months, backdated to the day after the offence.

He told her: “These were mean, low acts.

“They were significantly aggravated by the victim’s vulnerability, the advantage you took of that and the degree of premeditation.

“They’re precisely the sort of crimes courts are entitled to take seriously.”

After being sentenced, Carmichael replied: “Thank you so much, have a nice day.”

In 2022, Carmichael was jailed after she shoved her disabled 74-year-old victim out of his wheelchair to rob him of £10.

She also admitted trying to rob an 80-year-old man by taking his wallet from his trouser pocket in 2021.

