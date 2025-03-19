Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Gray.

A cocaine dealer from Dundee who was hit with a hefty fine after being spared a prison term has had his £25,000 Rolex seized by prosecutors.

Thomas Gray was caught with almost £20,000 worth of the Class A drug when police raided his address on Charleston Drive.

Officers seized bags of white powder as well as scales, gloves and other paraphernalia related to the onward supply of drugs.

Cash and coins totalling £22,203.27 were also recovered in the raid, carried out on May 14 2023.

Gray forfeited the money which was seized by the police.

Thomas Gray.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Gray was placed on a supervision order for two years with a requirement to attend drug counselling after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Gray, 24, was fined £1,875 by Sheriff Mungo Bovey KC who also placed him on a 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order for six months.

His sentencing in October 2024 can now be reported after publishing restrictions were previously imposed.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “He’s at the lower end of 24 regarding maturity. He had a bad drug addiction problem.

“He lost his employment, he lost family support, everything.

“It’s quite clear from the (social work) report that he’s done his best. He’s back in employment. He’s drug free.”

A Rolex watch
Gray’s Rolex will be confiscated. Image: Shutterstock

Sheriff Bovey told Gray: “With Mr Short’s skilful assistance, he has persuaded me against the custodial sentence you earned by your conduct.

“We have put together a substantial penalty which I hope will avoid any suggestion that you are being treated leniently.”

The Crown Office subsequently launched Proceeds of Crime action against Gray in an effort to claw back some of his ill-gotten gains.

A £25,000 confiscation order was agreed at the 11th hour by prosecutors and Gray’s lawyers.

This is the estimated value of a Rolex watch, which is due to be auctioned.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “Should the action not reach that amount, the police would apply to reduce the amount in the agreed joint minute.”

