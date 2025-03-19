Jail warning for abusive thug who throttled woman in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail warning for abusive thug who throttled woman in Kinross

Kristofer Clayton's victim told a jury she thought she would die during the terrifying assault.

By Jamie Buchan
Kristofer Clayton
Kristofer Clayton throttled his girlfriend during a terrifying assault. Image: Facebook

A woman who was throttled and pinned to the floor during a brutal assault believed her attacker was going to kill her, a jury has heard.

Abusive thug Kristofer Clayton choked his victim, held her to the floor and tore off her underwear during the terrifying attack at a property in Kinross.

The woman – a former partner – managed to get out from under him and ran from the house to the safety of a neighbour.

Clayton, 33, denied the attack, telling police “it’s a lot of rubbish” and claiming they were “both as bad as each other”.

After three days of often harrowing evidence at Perth Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of six charges related to domestic abuse.

Some of the offences related to another woman in his home town of Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

‘Hit a point of rage like I’d never seen’

Jurors heard Clayton attacked the woman during during a row at a Kinross property.

She said her foot was injured by a door when Clayton barged through it.

“He was very upset. He wasn’t making much sense. He needed help.”

Kristofer Clayton. Image: Facebook

“He started arguing because I asked him to leave. He refused to go.

“We both said hurtful things to each other.

“Then he hit a point of rage like I’d never seen before.

“He grabbed my neck with both hands and started choking me.”

She remembered him applying pressure as he squeezed her throat.

“I could feel myself coughing and choking for air,” she told the jury.

“I honestly thought that was it. I thought he was going to kill me.”

The woman told prosecutor Stephanie Paterson Clayton held her by the throat for about 20 to 30 seconds.

She said there was a visible mark on her neck for days.

She said he pinned her on the floor “by the neck”.

“I lost my balance and I remember he was on all fours on top of me.

“He pulled down my jeans and then he tried to pull down my pants.

“I grabbed them and he ripped them up the side, by force.”

Her torn black underwear was removed from an evidence bag and shown to jurors.

Ran to neighbour’s home

The woman alleged Clayton then sexually assaulted her but this was deleted from the charge by jurors when they delivered their verdict.

She said: “I was panicking. I was frightened and scared. It happened so quickly.”

Following the assault, she said: “I pulled up my jeans and ran out of the house.”

The woman ran to a neighbour, who let her in and called police.

She said: “I was hysterical at that point.”

Jail warning

Clayton was further convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman in Kinross.

The court heard how he would act aggressively towards her, repeatedly send her unwanted text messages and threatened to kill himself.

He repeatedly attended her home uninvited and waited for her if she was not there.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The court also heard how Clayton made up fake accounts to reach his victim on Snapchat and broke bail conditions by attempting to contact her.

Clayton was also found guilty of assaulting another woman at addresses in Sauchie.

On various occasions he injured the woman by grabbing her, pushing her onto a bed and punching the bed right next to her head.

He also made derogatory comments about her physical appearance, called her names, shouted, swore and damaged furniture.

Jurors took five hours to deliver their verdict.

They found an allegation he repeatedly sexually assaulted his first victim while she was sleeping at locations in Sauchie not proven.

First time offender Clayton, of Mansfield Avenue, will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told him: “These remain serious matters and all sentencing options, including custody, remain open to the court.”

