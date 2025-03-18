Starved and dehydrated XL Bullies died in squalid Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starved and dehydrated XL Bullies died in squalid Dundee flat

Christopher McLaren has admitted neglecting the dogs until seven of the banned breed died.

By Ciaran Shanks
Christopher McLaren
McLaren admitted neglecting the animals and keeping dead dogs in his flat.

Seven XL Bully dogs died in squalid conditions after being neglected, starved and dehydrated by their Dundee owner.

Christopher McLaren is awaiting sentence after he admitted causing two adult dogs and five puppies unnecessary suffering before their deaths.

Police raided McLaren’s former home on Ballindean Road last August where a number of “dead and uncared-for” dogs were discovered.

Reports have now been ordered after McLaren, 31, pled guilty to six separate charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted possessing the two XL Bully dogs illegally under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Between July 1 and August 20 2024, McLaren repeatedly failed to ensure the needs of the seven animals were met and exposed them to urine, faeces and household debris.

One of the dog’s carcasses had been eaten by another of the animals.

Ballindean Road sign
The dogs were discovered in a Ballindean Road flat.

McLaren failed to provide them with adequate nutrition, hydration, ventilation and resting areas as well as failing to allow them outside access.

He admitted failing to provide them with a “safe and hygienic environment”.

Separate charges stated McLaren caused the adult dogs unnecessary suffering by failing to provide appropriate care and treatment for them, causing them to become dehydrated and emaciated as well as failing to obtain vet advice and treatment.

The five puppies lost bodyweight and their coats became contaminated with faeces and urine. McLaren also failed to provide them with help from a vet.

An allegation McLaren, of Bowbridge Place, exposed a child to filthy conditions and dog carcasses was dropped by prosecutors.

Christopher McLaren
McLaren appeared in court for an earlier hearing in a garish oodie.

A warrant was previously issued for McLaren’s arrest after he failed to attend court to answer the charges.

He was released from custody and on Monday, solicitor Theo Finlay tendered the guilty pleas after his client appeared in the dock.

Mr Finlay tendered documents relating to previous vet involvement and reserved mitigation until sentencing.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until April for a social work to be prepared.

