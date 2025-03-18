Nipple-rubbing Angus pervert believed he was Friends with Jennifer Aniston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nipple-rubbing Angus pervert believed he was Friends with Jennifer Aniston

Gavin Ross made "sexually explicit noises" towards a Perth Prison officer while he was heading to court for a separate sex offence.

By Jamie Buchan
Gavin Ross, Jennifer Aniston
Gavin Ross thought he had been contacted by Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

A nipple-rubbing pervert who made “sexually explicit noises” towards a prison officer while being brought to court for a separate sex offence tried to make Friends with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, a court has heard.

Gullible Gavin Ross was duped into sending money to an online scammer pretending to be actress who shot to fame as Rachel Green in the classic US sitcom.

The serial sex offender, from Forfar, believed Aniston had slid into his DMs and offered him photos in exchange for cash.

This bizarre incident was related to Perth Sheriff Court by Ross’s solicitor as his client admitted another sexual conviction.

Gavin Ross
Gavin Ross at a previous court hearing.
Ross thought he was pals with actor Jennifer Aniston. Image:  PA Wire

The court heard the 44-year-old targeted a female member of staff at the city’s jail, as he was being taken to court in Forfar for mooning officers at the town’s police station.

Ross, who is already serving time for three similar offences, was jailed for 46 weeks and ordered to stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

‘Ooh baby’

Ross admitted directing indecent verbal communication towards the prison worker “for his own sexual gratification” or to cause the woman distress last year.

The charge states he “grabbed his penis through his clothing in a sexual manner” whilst looking at the employee and making sexual remarks.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell, prosecuting, said: “At about 7.30am, the accused was let out of his cell to attend court.

“Whilst waiting to leave, he started to shout, caused a disturbance and made sexual noises.”

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Ross refused to stop, despite being told his conduct was inappropriate.

He then made sexual comments to a female employee who assisted him through a gate.

Ross began repeatedly chanting her name, saying to her: “Ooh… baby.”

“He grabbed his penis while looking at her,” Mr Bell said.

Ross was searched and transported to Forfar Sheriff Court, where he admitted exposing himself to police officers and hounding 999 operators with nonsense queries.

Sent ‘star’ money for photos

Solicitor Nick Markowski, defending, said: “A lot of his offending is dissident in nature.”

He said his client’s life took a devastating turn after an accident in 1999, which left him with significant head injuries.

“Subsequent to that, he has not been able to work,” Mr Markowski said.

The court heard social workers had suggested a brain scan, due to his “bizarre” behaviour.

“Prior to being remanded, he had been using cannabis a fair bit,” he said.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

“He has his vulnerabilities.

“For instance, he believed he was messaging Jennifer Aniston, the Hollywood actress, and sent her money for photos.”

Mr Markowski said Ross had only “limited recollection” of the offence at Perth Prison.

“His tenancy is still available to him and he does intend to return to Forfar,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Ross: “I am satisfied that there is no alternative disposal but a custodial sentence.”

Ross, whose address was listed as Strathmore Avenue, was told his consecutive 46 week sentence had been discounted for pleading guilty before trial.

Criminal background

His lengthy history of sex offending includes exposing himself to traffic while standing at the side of the A90.

He was jailed in 2022 for standing outside Coral bookmakers in Forfar and rubbing his nipples while he stared through the windows.

Ross, who went to prison for harassing schoolchildren, was later caught rubbing his nipples on his doorstop and mooning police in Forfar after they seized his sound system.

In January this year, he was sentenced to 414 days behind bars for a range of offending, including touching his genitals on a Dundee-Forfar bus journey.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

