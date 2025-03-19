Pensioner drove past lollipop lady and ran down girl outside Angus school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Pensioner drove past lollipop lady and ran down girl outside Angus school

David Smith, 79, narrowly clung onto his driving licence after admitting driving carelessly in December 2023.

By Ross Gardiner
David Smith
David Smith ran over an 8-year-old girl in Edzell. Image: DC Thomson

A pensioner ran down a schoolgirl in Angus as a lollipop lady helped pupils across the road.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, David Smith pled guilty to careless driving in Edzell in December 2023.

The court heard it was a rainy afternoon when Smith passed crossing patroller Lisa Ross and struck the schoolgirl, who landed on his bonnet.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to Ninewells with bruising to her arm, leg and hip. She had a delayed concussion.

David Smith appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Ross had faced redundancy earlier that year but parental pressure forced Angus Council into a U-turn.

Crossing crash

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said the girl finished school at 3.20pm and went to get picked up by her mother, who was parked outside the nearby health centre.

“She saw her daughter making her way to the school crossing patroller.

“There are clearly marked warning signs with flashing orange lights activated during school crossing periods.

“(The lollipop lady) was performing her duty as school crossing patroller and wearing her full high-vis trousers, jacket and traditional lollipop stick.

“She had her back towards the accused’s vehicle. The accused was travelling north out of Edzell.

Smith arrived behind lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid

“At 3.25pm, the child has crossed the road and the accused has collided with her.

“The child has fallen onto the bonnet of the accused’s car and onto the ground a few metres away.

“The accused has stopped his vehicle and remained at the locus.

“An ambulance attended to convey the child to Ninewells.”

Ms Drummond said Smith passed the lollipop lady “in close proximity” in the moments before the collision.

‘Momentary lapse in judgement’

Solicitor Nick Whelan, whose client has driven since 1974 without accruing any convictions, said: “The point of impact was several metres away from where the crossing patrol person was.

“The child had run across the road beyond the crossing patroller.

“My client’s perception was the patroller was walking back towards the pavement, so he kept going.

“He should have waited until she was back on the pavement.

“The child collides with the driver’s side wing of the car. He should have been stationary.

“He thought the road was clear. He thought there was no-one else on the crossing.

“He says he stopped and moved off… prematurely.

“It’s been a momentary lapse of judgement. He’s never had a road traffic conviction in around about 50 years of driving.

“It’s always been his position that he’s accepted responsibility for careless driving.”

‘Very, very careless’

79-year-old first offender Smith, of Arduthie Gardens in Stonehaven, admitted a reduced charge of driving carelessly on December 7 in 2023, having initially faced an allegation of dangerous driving.

He admitted he struck the schoolgirl and caused her to land on the bonnet of his car then fall onto the roadway.

An allegation Smith was driving with a misted windscreen was removed from the charge.

Edzell Primary School. Image: Paul Reid

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed nine penalty points on Smith’s licence and told the pensioner his discount for pleading guilty was not being disqualified.

Fining Smith £790 altogether, the sheriff labelled the offence “a very, very careless manoeuvre”.

He added: “The Crown have accepted a plea to careless driving which I’m obliged to sentence you on but driving past a crossing lady is the top end of carelessness in my view.”

Lollipop lady saved

Months before the collision, Angus Council’s plans to axe the role Ms Ross had fulfilled for three years were met with firm community resistance.

In January and February of 2023, more than 275 people signed a petition to keep her in place.

Community council chairman Gus Leighton offered to pay 10% of the lollipop lady’s wages.

Angus Council u-turned and Ms Ross remained in place at the Lethnot Road school.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Reddington
Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub…
Thomas Gray
Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Sectarian hate crime and child rapist prison attack
Napier Driver, Dundee
Dundee man knifed in 'mistaken identity' attempted murder
Red traffic light
Cyclist thrown on to road by careless driver in Dundee
Ben Johnston
'Enjoy your hell' — Father's message to Dundee predator who bombarded teen with X-rated…
Christopher McLaren
Starved and dehydrated XL Bullies died in squalid Dundee flat
Gavin Ross, Jennifer Aniston
Nipple-rubbing Angus pervert believed he was Friends with Jennifer Aniston
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I've f***ed up' and three-car shunt
Police on Strathmartine Road
Second man admits violent role in Dundee car murder bid