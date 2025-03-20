Montrose Tesco pest was sex offender with illegal content on phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Tesco pest was sex offender with illegal content on phone

Police found Aaron Ryan had breached a sexual harm prevention order when they checked his phone.

By Ciaran Shanks
Aaron Ryan
Aaron Ryan.

A sex offender who is subject to stringent conduct requirements was caught with pornography on his phone after making a drunken “nuisance” of himself at Tesco in Montrose.

Aaron Ryan must not possess devices capable of accessing the internet without permission as part of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed in 2021.

However, he ended up in custody after police were called out to deal with him at the supermarket in Montrose in March 2024.

Ryan was jailed for other offences last year and three days after his release in February this year, he was caught with an illegal phone.

The 26-year-old is now at risk of a further prison term after pleading guilty to breaching the SHPO and a bail condition.

Aaron Ryan
Aaron Ryan.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how officers were called out to Tesco because Ryan was “causing a nuisance” but not behaving criminally.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Police asked him for his details and asked him for access to his phone.

“An officer viewed the browsing history and on one of the pages, the browser showed a VPN (virtual private network) and pornographic material was visible.”

Ryan replied to his arrest: “I honestly didn’t understand my bail conditions.”

Conditions of the SHPO – imposed at Worcester Crown Court – also include not to use private or incognito browsing, report any new device to supervising officers or installing encrypted software.

Ryan, of Southesk Terrace in Brechin, pled guilty to the offences.

Montrose Tesco
Police were called to the Montrose Tesco.

Solicitor Keith Sym revealed that Ryan had been released from custody on February 21 this year for other offences and was found with a phone capable of accessing the internet three days later at Montrose railway station.

This was a breach of a bail condition imposed at Forfar Sheriff Court on April 4 last year.

“This gentleman had a serious problem with alcohol,” Mr Sym said.

“He has little recollection of the events (in March 2024) but appears when police attended, he handed over the phone straight away and the information was found.

“He was suffering from depression, anxiety, was drinking heavily and making very bad decisions.”

Mr Sym said it was Ryan’s position that he did not know the phone from February this year had internet capabilities.

The lawyer said Ryan was in a settled, three-year relationship and is visited “weekly” by the offender management unit.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “There are safeguards in place just now so I will continue for background reports to be obtained.”

Ryan will be sentenced in April and was made subject to the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

