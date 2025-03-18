Cyclist thrown on to road by careless driver in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cyclist thrown on to road by careless driver in Dundee

Ramsay El-Nakla was doing the school run when he failed to stop at a red light and sent a bike rider flying through the air.

By Gordon Currie
Red traffic light
Ramsay El-Nakla caused the accident at traffic lights in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

A careless driver of an uninsured car crashed into a cyclist and threw him over the bonnet in Dundee.

Ramsay El-Nakla was doing the school run when he failed to stop at a red light and sent bike rider James Clunie, 59, flying through the air.

El-Nakla claimed he had lost his mobile phone on holiday and had not been warned his insurance policy had been cancelled.

At Dundee’s Justice of the Peace Court, El-Nakla, 37, of Dundee, admitted driving carelessly on Arbroath Road on 12 June last year.

He admitted failing to slow at a red light, failing to keep a proper lookout and colliding with a stationary bicycle, causing Mr Clunie injury.

He also admitted having no insurance but the Crown dropped a further charge of having no MoT certificate.

Thrown from bike

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers told the court: “The traffic lights were red so the complainer stopped.

“The accused failed to notice the complainer stopped at the junction.

“He has gone into the rear of the complainer’s pushbike, which caused the complainer to be thrown off the bike, landing on the bonnet of the car, before falling to the ground.

“The complainer sustained a small cut to a finger on his right hand and minor pain in his back.

“The accused remained at the scene for 20 minutes to assist and passed on his details.

“Police checks were carried out on the accused’s vehicle and showed it had no insurance.”

Failed to notice cyclist

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said her client had been abroad when his phone broke and he did not receive emails about his direct debit failing so the insurance policy was cancelled, without his knowledge.

She said he was on the school run.

“He was driving along and there was a van in front of him.

“He was of the view the van was going to continue driving but it braked quite suddenly in front of him.

“The bicycle has come along the inside. He has gone to turn down his radio and hadn’t noticed the bike coming up beside him.

“The bicycle had stopped between where the van stopped and where he stopped. He didn’t brake in time and he struck the bike.”

She said father-of-three El-Nakla needed his driving licence to help with the family and was getting £1,400 per month on universal credit and disability payments.

“He has a record but it is not the worst. There would be hardship caused to the family if he was disqualified.”

Sentencing

Justice of the Peace William Morrison fined El-Nakla £450 and ordered him to pay at £40 per month, as well as imposing six penalty points on his driving licence.

He said: “It is an unfortunate incident but it is indicative of a period of inattention – a momentary lapse -and I accept that.

“Nevertheless, there was injury, albeit minor, and the cyclist ought to have been protected.”

