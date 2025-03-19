Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub session in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub session in Fife

Paul Reddington failed in his defence at trial and is now banned, unemployed and homeless as a result.

By Jamie McKenzie
Paul Reddington
Paul Reddington.

An ex-RAF man from Fife convicted of being drunk in charge of his car claimed he only turned on the engine to warm up after being cold and wet from a hot tub session.

Paul Reddington told a trial he got into his Citroen following an argument with his then-partner after watching the Rangers v Celtic game and spending the day boozing on April 7 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the woman contacted police after seeing the car was no longer parked at the front of the house in Oakley.

Officers attended shortly before 9pm that Sunday evening and found Reddington in the driver seat with the engine running and lights on, parked at the back of the property.

The keys were taken off him and he failed a roadside breath test.

The 40-year-old, formerly of Station Road, Oakley, was found guilty of being in charge of the car on Old Mill Lane while over the legal alcohol limit (85mics/22).

His defence had been that there was no likelihood of him driving the vehicle in the circumstances.

‘Cold and wet’

During the trial, Reddington said he had been watching the Old Firm derby and had about ten bottles of beer.

He also spent some time with neighbours in a hot tub and had a couple of beers.

Reddington said he returned home and there was an argument with his then-partner and he was told to get his stuff and “f**k off” out the house.

He said he gathered some clothes in a bag and put it in the back of the car – which he claimed was always parked at the back of the property – and that he was still wearing swimming shorts and a t-shirt.

He said: “When I got in the car, I put the engine on and put the seat right back so I could not touch the pedals and put the heating on.

“I put the heating on because I was cold and wet.”

Reddington, who has been an HGV driver for more than a year, said he was in the car for less than half-an-hour before police arrived.

He said he did not plan to drive again until the Tuesday, had “nowhere to go” and “wanted to sleep it off.”

Sheriff’s disbelief

Asked by prosecutor Azrah Yousaf if his car lights went on automatically when he turned on the ignition, Reddington said he could not be sure but thinks he would have had to turn them on.

Ms Yousaf asked why he felt the need to turn the lights on if he was not going anywhere, to which he replied: “I honestly could not answer that – probably just (for) a bit of light. I had lights on inside the car as well”.

Sheriff Susan Duff said she did not accept the position Reddington would not have driven for two days and did not find the statutory defence established and found him guilty.

The sheriff banned him from driving for one year and fined him £500.

Lost job and ‘home’

In mitigation, defence lawyer Richard Freeman said it was an unfortunate set of circumstance brought about by Reddington’s own intoxication and an argument with his then partner.

Due to a separation Reddington, who earned about £2,000 per month, has been living in the truck – a company vehicle – and has “nowhere else to go” so is now homeless as well.

Mr Freeman said Reddington was previously in the RAF for 18 years and was stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, coming out suffering PTSD.

He was responsible for instructing fighter jets for deployment in the middle of warfare.

He has a previous analogous conviction.

