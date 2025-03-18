Dundee man knifed in ‘mistaken identity’ attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man knifed in ‘mistaken identity’ attempted murder

Paul Gallacher, 47, barged into a Napier Drive property and knifed his victim as he watched TV.

By Grant McCabe
Napier Driver, Dundee
The attack happened at a property on Napier Drive, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A knifeman tried to kill his victim with a dagger-like blade in an apparent case of mistaken identity in Dundee.

Paul Gallacher, 47, barged into the home of his ex-partner’s mother and stabbed Neil McCann as he watched TV.

The 37 year-old victim initially feared he would not survive the attack at the property in Napier Drive on October 18 2023.

Gallacher now faces a lengthy jail term after he pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be sentenced next month.

Called son before attack

Prosecutor Imran Bashir told how Gallacher had called one of his children prior to the attack.

He said: “I have to tell you as my first-born son that I am truly sorry of what I am about to do.

“I am sick of living like this. I have to do something. I have to show them that I am not going to sit and take it from them.”

No further background was given as to what he meant.

But a number of people were at the property when Gallacher stormed in that night armed with what was described as a dagger-like weapon.

He made for Mr McCann, who was lying in the living room, and repeatedly struck him on the head, neck and body.

The victim also hurt his hand as he tried to defend himself.

Gallacher then made mention of another man but his former mother-in-law said Mr McCann was not him and ordered the thug out.

Multiple wounds

Mr Bashir said: “Neil McCann feared he was going to die from blood loss.

“He had no idea why he attacked him like he did.”

The court heard the victim was treated for multiple wounds – one to his shoulder had gone through to the bone causing a fracture.

He also needed emergency surgery to repair tendon damage to his hand.

Gallacher, also of Dundee, went to a police station the next day after calling to state he wanted to hand himself in.

He later claimed: “I was drunk last night. I think I stabbed somebody.”

Lady Drummond remanded him in custody as sentencing was adjourned until April 24 in Edinburgh.

