Dundee man knifed in ‘mistaken identity’ attempted murder

A knifeman tried to kill his victim with a dagger-like blade in an apparent case of mistaken identity in Dundee.

Paul Gallacher, 47, barged into the home of his ex-partner’s mother and stabbed Neil McCann as he watched TV.

The 37 year-old victim initially feared he would not survive the attack at the property in Napier Drive on October 18 2023.

Gallacher now faces a lengthy jail term after he pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be sentenced next month.

Called son before attack

Prosecutor Imran Bashir told how Gallacher had called one of his children prior to the attack.

He said: “I have to tell you as my first-born son that I am truly sorry of what I am about to do.

“I am sick of living like this. I have to do something. I have to show them that I am not going to sit and take it from them.”

No further background was given as to what he meant.

But a number of people were at the property when Gallacher stormed in that night armed with what was described as a dagger-like weapon.

He made for Mr McCann, who was lying in the living room, and repeatedly struck him on the head, neck and body.

The victim also hurt his hand as he tried to defend himself.

Gallacher then made mention of another man but his former mother-in-law said Mr McCann was not him and ordered the thug out.

Multiple wounds

Mr Bashir said: “Neil McCann feared he was going to die from blood loss.

“He had no idea why he attacked him like he did.”

The court heard the victim was treated for multiple wounds – one to his shoulder had gone through to the bone causing a fracture.

He also needed emergency surgery to repair tendon damage to his hand.

Gallacher, also of Dundee, went to a police station the next day after calling to state he wanted to hand himself in.

He later claimed: “I was drunk last night. I think I stabbed somebody.”

Lady Drummond remanded him in custody as sentencing was adjourned until April 24 in Edinburgh.

