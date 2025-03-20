Racist told court prosecutor in Fife street: ‘Black b***ard, I am going to batter you’

A man walked behind a court prosecutor in a Fife street and told her: “Black b***ard, I am going to batter you.”

Morris Anthony’s racist attack happened near the petrol station at Wemyssfield, Kirkcaldy, in September last year.

On earlier occasions, Anthony spat on a healthcare worker at a hospital and set fire to items in his home.

The 61-year-old appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to four charges.

He admitted a racially-aggravated offence of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks and threats of violence towards a woman on September 3 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court the procurator fiscal depute was walking by herself to the court near the Esso garage.

The woman noticed Anthony a couple of metres behind, muttering under his breath.

He then said to her “black b***ard, I am going to batter you.”

The woman crossed the road to get away but he followed and kept walking towards her.

She stopped walking and stood at the side of the road, allowing him to pass.

Ms Smith said the woman was “very scared” and feeling vulnerable, upset and isolated.

The court heard a female postal worker saw Anthony shouting at the woman and he was traced shortly afterwards on High Street.

Fireraising

On the same date last September, Anthony set fire to unknown items in his then-home in Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy, to the danger of the public.

Ms Smith told the court that at around 9.30pm, witnesses saw an “orange glow” inside Anthony’s home and saw a spark coming from something in his hand.

The court heard he used something to extinguish it before setting something else on fire.

The fire service was called and found no damage had been caused.

Anthony set another fire in the property on May 3 last year, using paper.

At around 3am, two fire engines and nine crew arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and firefighters entered the property, where they extinguished a small fire in the bedroom.

He admitted twice culpably and recklessly setting fires to the danger of the public.

Hospital assault

On April 30 last year at Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, Anthony assaulted, obstructed or hindered a woman assisting registered doctors and nurses by spitting on her body.

Ms Smith said Anthony approached two NHS Fife workers in a ward and began shouting and swearing.

He bent down and spat on the jacket of one.

Other staff returned Anthony to his room and police were contacted.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until April 15 to obtain background reports and remanded him.

