Racist told court prosecutor in Fife street: ‘Black b***ard, I am going to batter you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Racist told court prosecutor in Fife street: ‘Black b***ard, I am going to batter you’

Morris Anthony's racist abuse was one of four crimes to which he pled guilty.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Anthony pled guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A man walked behind a court prosecutor in a Fife street and told her: “Black b***ard, I am going to batter you.”

Morris Anthony’s racist attack happened near the petrol station at Wemyssfield, Kirkcaldy, in September last year.

On earlier occasions, Anthony spat on a healthcare worker at a hospital and set fire to items in his home.

The 61-year-old appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to four charges.

He admitted a racially-aggravated offence of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks and threats of violence towards a woman on September 3 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court the procurator fiscal depute was walking by herself to the court near the Esso garage.

The woman noticed Anthony a couple of metres behind, muttering under his breath.

He then said to her “black b***ard, I am going to batter you.”

The woman crossed the road to get away but he followed and kept walking towards her.

She stopped walking and stood at the side of the road, allowing him to pass.

Ms Smith said the woman was “very scared” and feeling vulnerable, upset and isolated.

The court heard a female postal worker saw Anthony shouting at the woman and he was traced shortly afterwards on High Street.

Fireraising

On the same date last September, Anthony set fire to unknown items in his then-home in Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy, to the danger of the public.

Ms Smith told the court that at around 9.30pm, witnesses saw an “orange glow” inside Anthony’s home and saw a spark coming from something in his hand.

The court heard he used something to extinguish it before setting something else on fire.

The fire service was called and found no damage had been caused.

Anthony set another fire in the property on May 3 last year, using paper.

At around 3am, two fire engines and nine crew arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and firefighters entered the property, where they extinguished a small fire in the bedroom.

He admitted twice culpably and recklessly setting fires to the danger of the public.

Hospital assault

On April 30 last year at Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, Anthony assaulted, obstructed or hindered a woman assisting registered doctors and nurses by spitting on her body.

Ms Smith said Anthony approached two NHS Fife workers in a ward and began shouting and swearing.

He bent down and spat on the jacket of one.

Other staff returned Anthony to his room and police were contacted.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until April 15 to obtain background reports and remanded him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Neil Rodgers
Sex attacker 'drank five bottles of Buckfast' before groping Perth bar worker
Aaron Ryan
Montrose Tesco pest was sex offender with illegal content on phone
Robi MacBain
'Craig from Broughty Ferry' was really a twisted Dundee catfish conman
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 30 years a dealer
Kristofer Clayton
Jail warning for abusive thug who throttled woman in Kinross
Marley Williams.
Dundee man jailed for attempted murder by hitting man with car then reversing back…
Paul Reddington
Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub…
David Smith
Pensioner drove past lollipop lady and ran down girl outside Angus school
Thomas Gray
Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Sectarian hate crime and child rapist prison attack