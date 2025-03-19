Dundee man jailed for attempted murder by hitting man with car then reversing back over him

A career criminal who tried to murder a man in Dundee by driving and reversing a car over him has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Marley Williams, 24, tried to kill James Cooper in the early hours of July 9 2024 at Strathmore Avenue.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Williams was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta when he encountered Mr Cooper.

Driver Jayden Robertson got out and started chasing Mr Cooper with a knife so Williams took then wheel and drove at their victim.

Prosecutor Brian Gill KC said: “The pursuit continued and a short time later, as the complainer Cooper was running west on North Street at its junction with Strathmartine Road, the vehicle being driven by the accused deliberately struck the complainer.

“Witness Cooper was thrown to the road with the front wheels of the vehicle driving over the top of him, trapping him between the front and rear wheels, pinning him in front of the rear near side wheel of the vehicle.

“He was dragged under the vehicle for several metres.

“The vehicle thereafter came to a stop briefly, before reversing over witness Cooper and speeding off southwards.

“The collision between the vehicle and the complainer was seen by a witness who described the complainer falling like a ‘ton of bricks’ and thereafter not moving.

“At about 0034 hours, police were made aware – officers were at the scene within five minutes.

“The complainer’s injuries were such that he was not initially expected to survive them.

“Drag marks and blood were noted at the scene as was one of the complainer’s teeth.”

Williams pled guilty to a charge of attempted murder last month.

He has previous convictions for violence, weapons, threatening behaviour and road traffic offences.

Mr Gill told the court Mr Cooper and his friends were in the area attempting to buy drugs. They were seen asking people if they had narcotics.

An eyewitness told detectives the Fiesta stopped and Williams got out of the passenger seat and asked Mr Cooper: “Are you Scott Wheeler?”

Mr Cooper replied he was not and the car drove away but turned and drove at the group, causing them to run off and become separated.

Following the assault, Mr Gill said one of Mr Cooper’s friends saw him lying in the street.

Mr Gill said: “Such were his injuries the witness thought the complainer had been repeatedly stabbed all over his body.”

Earlier this week at Dundee Sheriff Court, co-accused Jayden Robertson, 21, admitted assaulting Mr Cooper.

He had originally also been accused of attempted murder.

The court heard how he drove at Mr Cooper, then chased and struck him with a knife.

Robertson, of Dundee but currently on remand at HMP Polmont, will be sentenced later.

Mr Cooper was taken to Ninewells with “significant injuries” including multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and cuts to his spleen and liver.

Mr Gill said: “He was placed in a medically induced coma and admitted to the ICU.”

He added: “The complainer continues to make a good recovery although he remains in pain until the present day.

“He still struggles with mobility and utilises a walking stick when required.”

When officers told him he was under arrest, Williams replied: “It wasn’t meant to happen like that. That’s not how it should have gone down.”

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, defence advocate Andrew Crosbie told Lord Summers said: “Mr Williams has expressed from the outset a desire to resolve the matter.”

Passing sentence, Lord Summers also ordered Williams to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

He added: “I watched a horrifying series of images in which you used your car to run over your victim – not only did you hit him with your car but you reversed over him before driving off.

“The sentence of the court in this case will be one of seven years and four months.”

