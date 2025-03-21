Dundee thug bit chunk from rival’s ear in vicious street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee thug bit chunk from rival’s ear in vicious street fight

Ryan Robertson will be sentenced later for the assault.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Robertson
Ryan Robertson. Image: Facebook

A violent thug bit a chunk out of a rival’s ear during a savage attack on a Dundee street.

Horrified children were present while Ryan Robertson choked Darren McKay, before ripping part of his ear in an “animalistic”, summer morning attack on Grampian Gardens.

Robertson, 31, claimed Mr McKay ran at him and was forced to defend himself.

His claims were supported by his sister and a friend who were present.

However, a sheriff rejected their evidence and Robertson is now at risk of being jailed.

Sleeper hold and ear bite

Dundee Sheriff Court heard there had been issues between the two men in the run-up to the shocking episode on July 23 last year.

Mr McKay said he had returned home from a nearby shop with his partner, to be greeted by an irate Robertson.

The pair had been involved in an argument earlier that day near the communal bins at a flat block.

“He started running at me,” Mr McKay told the court.

“He started throwing punches and obviously I had to defend myself by punching him back.

“We were scuffling about for a bit. When we got onto the floor he started to choke me first.

“He put me in a sleeper hold and said ‘I want to f***ing kill you’ or something like that. I couldn’t breathe.”

Robertson then bit Mr McKay’s right ear before ending the chokehold.

Mr McKay received stitches and endured three months of injections to prevent the contraction of blood-borne viruses.

He told prosecutor Laura Farquhar: “I would say I’m pretty damaged from it.

“I have not had an easy life but nobody needs that – it’s permanently damaged.

“It’s a vicious attack. It’s disgusting.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith viewed Mr McKay’s ear up close after asking him to come out of the witness box to approach the bench.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa suggested to Mr McKay he was the aggressor and Robertson was trying to “get away” from the street.

Mr McKay replied: “He charged at me. He knew exactly what he was doing and I know that, so does he.”

‘Jumped’ in nightclub

In his own evidence, Robertson claimed he had called his sister Frankie Robertson, to pick him up amid fears about being attacked.

The court heard allegations Robertson had been “jumped” by more than a dozen people in a Dundee nightclub a few months earlier.

His sister was accused of honking her car horn to let her brother know Mr McKay had arrived home.

Robertson said: “I stay in my house all the time and don’t really leave my house.

“I just wanted to go because I knew something would end up kicking off.

“He started to run towards me. He starts throwing punches. Me and him start rolling on the ground.

“I feared for my life. I wanted him to get off me and to leave us alone.”

Mr McKay’s partner, Courtney Stewart, described the attack as “animalistic” and “premeditated”.

She said: “I just wanted to drive away but how could I leave Darren in that situation? I felt helpless.”

Guilty

Robertson, of Grampian Gardens, was found guilty of assaulting Mr McKay by shouting, swearing, making a violent threat, repeatedly punching him on the head, seizing and restraining him on the head and neck, choking him, restricting his breathing and biting him on the head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said the victim and Ms Stewart were “credible and reliable”, while Robertson’s evidence was “self-serving and wholly unconvincing”.

There was further drama after Robertson – who has previous convictions for violence – was sent to the cells over a possible contempt of court when one of his supporters loudly said, “that’s f***ing nonsense” following his conviction.

However, the sheriff recalled the case and said he acted in error and Robertson was released.

He will be sentenced in April following the production of a social work report.

