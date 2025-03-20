‘Craig from Broughty Ferry’ was really a twisted Dundee catfish conman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Craig from Broughty Ferry’ was really a twisted Dundee catfish conman

Robi MacBain must register as a sex offender for five years.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

A twisted catfish conman who duped four Dundee women into sending nude videos and images has been sentenced to register as a sex offender for five years.

Robi MacBain – a former soldier and convicted child abuser – stole an English man’s identity to create a bogus Facebook and Tinder persona.

His victims believed they were talking to a man named ‘Craig Thomson’ – a tall, bearded, ex-marine from Broughty Ferry who worked in security.

They actually spent weeks and months talking to MacBain, who assumed the identity of a married dad from Suffolk.

The 35-year-old previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stalking and fraud charges committed between January and April 2022.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Given the fact intimate images were exchanged, there will no doubt be psychological harm.

“I am entirely satisfied notwithstanding your previous and lack of significant criminal record that you have crossed the custody threshold.”

In August 2024, MacBain was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work for subjecting children to extreme and cruel punishments over a four-year period.

The 35-year-old has completed 110 hours of unpaid work from that order and recently finished a four-month restriction of liberty order.

‘Craig from Broughty Ferry’

The court previously heard how the first woman matched on Tinder with ‘Craig Thomson’ who claimed he was passionate about charity work and “aiding victims of domestic abuse”.

Conversation moved to Facebook, where “hundreds” of messages were exchanged before intimate images were shared.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie revealed how the woman asked for a mobile number to speak on WhatsApp but he repeatedly made excuses, including saying his ex-girlfriend used to make fun of his voice.

Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous case.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The person she believed to be Craig Thomson had a digital life story in which he had a son, he lived in Broughty Ferry, he worked for a security company and was an ex-Marine.

“They communicated in a flirtatious manner before becoming more intimate, with nude images and other similar photos being exchanged.

“This online relationship continued in this manner for a couple of months.”

It was revealed one of the women sent a fully nude image in the bath with her face visible with flirtatious messages also exchanged.

Mrs Mackenzie said the woman felt reassured MacBain was genuine after disclosing she had previously been the victim of domestic abuse.

Hapless photo crop

The web of lies eventually unravelled when hapless MacBain failed to properly crop one of the images, which contained the profile name of the person whose identity he had stolen.

MacBain apologised and said he done it because “someone had wronged him”.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client committed the offences after splitting up with his partner and was struggling with depression and anxiety.

Suspicious over his military service claims, Sheriff Niven-Smith made MacBain recite the Latin motto of the Black Watch regiment “nemo me impune lacessit“, which translates to “no-one provokes me with impunity”.

Black Watch badge
The sheriff quizzed MacBain on the motto of The Black Watch.

Ms Jethwa said: “He has sought assistance from the Veterans Trust and Hope Point.

“He has been candid and said he is extremely depressed again in relation to these proceedings and the potential consequences.

“Clearly his behaviour was extremely wrong and bad and he can see that.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith said a jail term would not properly punish MacBain because he was prosecuted at summary level.

MacBain was ordered to perform 187 hours of unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty order (7pm until 7am) for 136 days.

He must comply with supervision for two years and conduct requirements restricting his internet access.

The sheriff also placed MacBain on the sex offenders register for five years.

