Thief caught raiding van in Stirling was ‘just trying to enjoy Friday night’

Alexander Young was said to be so intoxicated he could barely remember the incident.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alexander Young
Alexander Young.

A thief caught ransacking a van in Stirling told its owner “I’m just trying to enjoy my Friday night”.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Alexander Young, 32, was “heavily under the influence” at the time.

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told the court: “At around 2.30am the witness was standing outside his address smoking a cigarette.

“He heard rustling and looked around and saw the accused inside a van.

“He knew the vehicle belonged to his neighbour and initially thought it was her partner.

“However he saw the accused rummage in the sun visor and became suspicious.

“The accused saw the witness and made his way over to him.

“The accused was not known to the witness and he noted he was wearing blue disposable gloves and holding a set of keys.”

Took sunglasses, gloves and keys

The prosecutor said the witness shouted to his brother to come out of his property because Young had taken up an aggressive stance.

“The accused got really close to and pushed him on the body. He also threw a punch towards him but that didn’t make contact.

“The witnesses contacted the police and alerted the owner of the vehicle that he had seen the accused within.

“The owner asked the accused if he had taken anything and he replied ‘I’m just trying to enjoy my Friday night’.”

Young had taken sunglasses, disposable gloves and keys from the van.

He later told police: “I was walking and noticed the inside light was on. I saw there was no passenger so I opened the door to have a look.”

‘Utterly bizarre’ crime

Young’s solicitor called his actions “utterly bizarre”.

He said: “He has no clear memory of the incident – he was heavily under the influence.

“He apologises for his conduct and is ashamed and embarrassed.”

Young, of Dick Terrace, Irvine, admitted assault and entering an unsecured vehicle on Stirling‘s St Valery Street on June 3.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan fined him £270.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

