Road rage dog walker banned after cat and mouse crash in rural Perthshire

A road rage menace has been banned from driving after a “dangerous” game of cat and mouse in rural Perthshire.

Professional dog walker Jacob Brockie was caught on dashcam tormenting another motorist by repeatedly slamming on the brakes in front of him.

The 29-year-old was seen hanging out of his window and laughing at driver Allan Brown, who had to keep taking evasive action to avoid crashing into his Mitsubishi Shogun.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the pursuit ended when the two vehicles collided after Brockie forced Mr Brown’s car into the opposite lane.

Brockie appeared in the dock and pled guilty to dangerous driving on the A94 on November 5 2022.

Emergency stops

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson, prosecuting, said: “At around 12pm, Allan Brown was travelling along the A94 between Alyth and Coupar Angus.

“He stopped at a junction to let three vehicles pass.

“Mr Brown could see a vehicle approaching from his far left but believed it was safe to go out.

“Whilst pulling out, there was a delay of about four seconds before the accused’s vehicle passed Mr Brown on the opposite side of the road, blaring its horn.”

The court heard Mr Brown continued driving along the road, behind Brockie.

“He watched the accused’s vehicle go off into the distance,” the fiscal depute said.

Brockie’s 4×4 slowed down and Mr Brown soon caught up with him.

Mr Robertson said: “The accused’s vehicle then performed an emergency stop, causing Mr Brown to do the same.

“He had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.”

Brockie accelerated away but again slammed on the brakes causing Mr Brown to stop suddenly.

“Mr Brown noticed that the accused’s back red lights were illuminated, before the vehicle reversed towards his car.

“It stopped before an impact occurred.”

The prosecutor said: “This was captured on dashcam and it was noted that the accused had his head out of his window and was laughing.”

Brockie sped off again and pulled into a farm entrance on the near-side.

Mr Brown made another attempted to drive past, said Mr Robertson.

“The accused was seen to be hanging out of his window, staring at him,” he said.

Mr Brown had to take evasive action again, forcing him onto the wrong side of the road.

Brockie’s car then collided with Mr Brown’s vehicle, causing damage and shattering the windscreen.

Mr Brown pulled over and called police.

Officers were able to use his dashcam footage to identify Brockie.

He wishes he hadn’t got involved

The court heard Brockie had spent time in custody for failing to turn up at a previous hearing.

“This was a salutary experience for him,” solicitor Linda Clark said.

“This dates back to November 2022 and he has been out of trouble since this unfortunate incident.”

She said her client was struggling with “mental health difficulties” at the time.

“He had come across this other vehicle by chance.

“Mr Brockie took exception to something he thought was inappropriate and then the situation escalates.

“In the cold light of day, he simply shouldn’t have got involved.”

The court heard Brockie, from Grangemouth, had hired a driver for his dog walking firm since he was hit with an interim driving ban.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Brockie: “I am pleased to see you appear to have resolved some of the issues you had at the time.”

He disqualified him for a year and fined him £360.

