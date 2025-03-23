Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running outside home

A pensioner left her car running outside her Fife home while she popped back inside to fetch her handbag.

When she came out just minutes later, it was gone.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 65-year-old’s Vauxhall Adam was found months later, abandoned in another town some 15 miles away.

Cameron Wells, whose DNA was found on the vehicle, appeared in the dock and admitted working with others to steal the car from the rural Kelty cottage on June 23 2022.

The 22-year-old further pled guilty his role in the theft of two other vehicles in Crieff, Perthshire, later that year.

Gone in less than 10 minutes

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie said Wells first targeted a red Vauxhall Adam car, while it was parked outside its owner’s home at Blairadam, near Kelty.

“At about 8pm, the vehicle was left with its engine running for about 10 minutes.

“The owner had realised she had forgotten her handbag and went back indoors to retrieve it.”

By the time she came back, the car had vanished.

Mr MacKenzie said the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Pitcairn Avenue, Glenrothes, on September 3.

“The accused’s DNA was found inside the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

Crieff raids

Wells further admitted his involvement in the thefts of two motors from a property in Crieff on October 8 2022.

Mr MacKenzie said owner Scott Bennett parked his Audi Q5 outside his home in the Barnkittock area at about 4pm the day before.

“He went to bed about midnight,” said Mr MacKenzie.

“When he woke at around 9am, the vehicle was gone.”

That same morning, a woman in Birch Lane, Glenfarg, rose to find her Land Rover Discovery had been taken.

Both vehicles were later found dumped at different locations.

Mr MacKenzie said: “After further police investigation, it was established that the accused was involved in the thefts.”

Edinburgh man Wells, who already has a previous conviction for theft by housebreaking, will be sentenced next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.