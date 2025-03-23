Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running outside home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running outside home

Cameron Wells, 22, stole a Kelty pensioner's car while she stepped inside briefly to fetch her handbag.

By Jamie Buchan
Cameron Wells. Image: DC Thomson
A pensioner left her car running outside her Fife home while she popped back inside to fetch her handbag.

When she came out just minutes later, it was gone.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 65-year-old’s Vauxhall Adam was found months later, abandoned in another town some 15 miles away.

Cameron Wells, whose DNA was found on the vehicle, appeared in the dock and admitted working with others to steal the car from the rural Kelty cottage on June 23 2022.

The 22-year-old further pled guilty his role in the theft of two other vehicles in Crieff, Perthshire, later that year.

Gone in less than 10 minutes

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie said Wells first targeted a red Vauxhall Adam car, while it was parked outside its owner’s home at Blairadam, near Kelty.

“At about 8pm, the vehicle was left with its engine running for about 10 minutes.

“The owner had realised she had forgotten her handbag and went back indoors to retrieve it.”

By the time she came back, the car had vanished.

Mr MacKenzie said the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Pitcairn Avenue, Glenrothes, on September 3.

“The accused’s DNA was found inside the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

Crieff raids

Wells further admitted his involvement in the thefts of two motors from a property in Crieff on October 8 2022.

Mr MacKenzie said owner Scott Bennett parked his Audi Q5 outside his home in the Barnkittock area at about 4pm the day before.

“He went to bed about midnight,” said Mr MacKenzie.

“When he woke at around 9am, the vehicle was gone.”

That same morning, a woman in Birch Lane, Glenfarg, rose to find her Land Rover Discovery had been taken.

Both vehicles were later found dumped at different locations.

Mr MacKenzie said: “After further police investigation, it was established that the accused was involved in the thefts.”

Edinburgh man Wells, who already has a previous conviction for theft by housebreaking, will be sentenced next month.

