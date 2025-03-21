Arbroath courier stashed 100,000 street valium tablets in neighbour’s shed

An Arbroath man stashed more than 100,000 street Valium tablets and over £26,000 worth of heroin in his neighbour’s shed.

Self-employed courier Paul Howell was caught stashing more than £40,000 worth of drugs under the guise of storing a motorbike there.

The father-of-one explained he had been asked to store the illicit haul and feared for his and his family’s safety.

Howell, who has not been in trouble since, was commended for turning his life around and avoided imprisonment.

Shedload of drugs

Howell, of Cairnie Loan in Arbroath, earlier admitted possessing both Class A diamorphine and Class C Etizolam, with intent to supply each.

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard that during 2020, he approached a neighbour in Grange Road and asked to use their shed to store a motorbike.

The neighbour agreed.

However, on February 9 in 2022, Howell’s real use of the shed was discovered when the neighbour returned.

They found a number of boxes and bags they did not recognise which, upon closer inspection, were full of pills and covered in Howell’s DNA.

Police were contacted and Howell gave a no comment interview.

In all, officers found 100,095 Etizolam tablets worth £16,000.

They also seized 664.6g of diamorphine from the shed, worth between £13,200 and £26,580.

Full responsibility

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Howell has not come to the attention of the police for any matter since the commission of these offences three years ago.

“He’s worked extremely hard. He is no longer using illicit substances . He has been abstinent from alcohol for a number of years.

“Mr Howell’s position is that he was approached by a previous acquaintance and effectively asked to store the drugs.

“He did so out of fear for both himself and his family members.

“This is a decision he has come to deeply regret.

“He appreciates that the correct course of action would have been to report matters to the police.

“Unfortunately he did not do that. He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“He’s certainly not someone who is workshy.

“Mr Howell’s under no illusions whatsoever – custody will be at the front of the court’s mind.”

Unpaid work

In 2016, Howell was convicted of possessing Diazepam with the intention of supplying it to others.

He attended court to be sentenced for his more recent haul with a holdall prepared for prison.

The 39-year-old was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work over the next two years by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

She said: “You’ve accepted full responsibility for the offences and since you’ve made good use of your time.

“It’s clear that you’ve turned your life around in the three years you’ve had since this offence.”

