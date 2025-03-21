Arbroath courier stashed 100,000 street valium tablets in neighbour’s shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Arbroath courier stashed 100,000 street valium tablets in neighbour’s shed

Paul Howell was also caught with £26,000 worth of heroin hidden in the shed his neighbour thought was being used to store a motorcycle.

By Ross Gardiner
Phillip Howell
Paul Howell.

An Arbroath man stashed more than 100,000 street Valium tablets and over £26,000 worth of heroin in his neighbour’s shed.

Self-employed courier Paul Howell was caught stashing more than £40,000 worth of drugs under the guise of storing a motorbike there.

The father-of-one explained he had been asked to store the illicit haul and feared for his and his family’s safety.

Howell, who has not been in trouble since, was commended for turning his life around and avoided imprisonment.

Shedload of drugs

Howell, of Cairnie Loan in Arbroath, earlier admitted possessing both Class A diamorphine and Class C Etizolam, with intent to supply each.

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard that during 2020, he approached a neighbour in Grange Road and asked to use their shed to store a motorbike.

The neighbour agreed.

However, on February 9 in 2022, Howell’s real use of the shed was discovered when the neighbour returned.

They found a number of boxes and bags they did not recognise which, upon closer inspection, were full of pills and covered in Howell’s DNA.

Police were contacted and Howell gave a no comment interview.

In all, officers found 100,095 Etizolam tablets worth £16,000.

They also seized 664.6g of diamorphine from the shed, worth between £13,200 and £26,580.

Full responsibility

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Howell has not come to the attention of the police for any matter since the commission of these offences three years ago.

“He’s worked extremely hard. He is no longer using illicit substances . He has been abstinent from alcohol for a number of years.

“Mr Howell’s position is that he was approached by a previous acquaintance and effectively asked to store the drugs.

“He did so out of fear for both himself and his family members.

“This is a decision he has come to deeply regret.

“He appreciates that the correct course of action would have been to report matters to the police.

“Unfortunately he did not do that. He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“He’s certainly not someone who is workshy.

“Mr Howell’s under no illusions whatsoever – custody will be at the front of the court’s mind.”

Unpaid work

In 2016, Howell was convicted of possessing Diazepam with the intention of supplying it to others.

He attended court to be sentenced for his more recent haul with a holdall prepared for prison.

The 39-year-old was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work over the next two years by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

She said: “You’ve accepted full responsibility for the offences and since you’ve made good use of your time.

“It’s clear that you’ve turned your life around in the three years you’ve had since this offence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

