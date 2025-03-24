Dundee charity shop volunteer plans return to Saudi Arabia after child rape videos conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee charity shop volunteer plans return to Saudi Arabia after child rape videos conviction

Ali Albakheet told a court he will return to his home country when he has completed imposed community service.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ali Albakheet
Ali Albakheet.

A man caught with child rape videos while staying in Dundee plans to return to Saudi Arabia after serving his community service.

Ali Albakheet was found to have 93 images and 67 videos on his phone following a police search at a property in the city’s Weavers Loan.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard 31 of the pictures and 48 videos were of the most serious category A kind.

The 53-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing, assisted by an Arabic interpreter, after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between April 13 2020 and January 11 2023.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted the category A material showed male and female children between the approximate ages of two and 15 engaging in sadism and penetrative sexual activity with adults and other children.

Ali Albakheet
Ali Albakheet at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The sheriff told Albakheet: “You had images and videos of the most serious nature, depicting sadism and penetrative sexual activity involving children as young as two years old.

“These children are abused because there are people like you who want to watch that abuse.”

Sentencing reasons

Referring to the relevant sentencing guidelines, the sheriff pointed out the starting point for category A images is 12 months in prison.

However, she she said she has to take into account the presumption against short sentences and his lack of any previous convictions.

Sheriff Duff gave Albakheet 280 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 hours due to the stage of his plea.

The work must be completed before he returns to Saudi Arabia.

He will be subject to strict conduct requirements in relation to use of electronic devices.

Albakheet was also put on the sex offenders register.

Image dump

Defence lawyer Alan Gravelle said Albakheet had accompanied a relative who was studying a PhD at Dundee University and that relative has since returned to Saudi Arabia.

The solicitor said Albakheet remained in the UK for his court case but plans to return to Saudi Arabia in November.

Mr Gravelle said cybercrime enquiries indicated the indecent images were among a bundle of images which mostly included non-criminal material.

Albakheet told his social work report author the vile images were received among a variety of material via WhatsApp.

Mr Gravelle suggested this points to the conclusion of a social work report that, despite the nature of the material, his client represents low risk of reoffending.

The court heard Albakheet had been spending time volunteering in a charity shop.

