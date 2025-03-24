Teenager stabbed man in Perth park during drug deal gone wrong

A teenager stabbed a man in a Perth park during a drug-deal gone wrong, a court has heard.

Marc Henderson was left with a “significant” scar after being knifed in the stomach by 17-year-old David Swindale.

Mr Henderson tried to cover up the attack, claiming to paramedics he had fallen on a fence.

When the truth came out, police raided Swindale’s home and recovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs in his bedroom.

Swindale, now 19, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Henderson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He further pled guilty to dealing heroin and “street valium”, Etizolam.

The court heard he advertised his products to potential customers as “the best deals in Perth“.

‘Drop the weed’

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson, prosecuting, said: “Between 6pm and 7pm, Mr Henderson, who was 20 at the time, sent messages offering to sell 18g of cannabis.

He said: “A meeting was arranged for Tulloch Park that evening.

“On arriving at the park, Mr Henderson saw that there were four other males present, including the accused who he did not know.

“It appears that members of this group considered Mr Henderson to be trying to sell short measure and demands were made for him to ‘drop the weed’.

“The accused then pulled out a knife and struck Mr Henderson in the stomach.”

Mr Henderson dropped the bag of cannabis and fled, following a lade-side path to his home.

Later, he called for an ambulance, claiming he had fallen onto a fence and injured himself.

“He contacted his parents and gave them the same story,” Mr Thomson said.

Surgery

Mr Henderson was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“His condition began to deteriorate,” the fiscal depute said.

“As a result he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital on April 8, where he was admitted to the general surgery ward.”

The court heard the knife had gone through his abdomen and pierced a muscle.

Mr Thomson said he was discharged later that day but was left with a “significant” scar.

The prosecutor said: “The true events emerged on April 11 and the complainer provided a statement to police.

“Further investigations led police to focus on the accused.”

A search warrant was secured for Swindale’s home in Leslie Court.

“At about 8.10pm, police on mobile patrol observed the accused walking his dog in Tulloch Park,” Mr Thomson said.

“He was apprehended.”

Officers raided his home and secured packages of drugs from his bedroom.

The court heard a 14g bag of heroin mixed with paracetamol was seized, with a street value of up to £560.

Two bags containing 1,678 etizolam tablets were also seized.

‘The best deals in Perth’

The court heard a cybercrime analysis of Swindale’s mobile phone found “consistent” messages advertising heroin for sale.

“These messages were sent to multiple people at once and advertised special deals,” said Mr Thomson.

Swindale told potential customers he was “open for business” and had the “best deals in Perth”.

He pled guilty to charges of being concerned in supply of heroin between March 11 and April 24 2023, and the supply of Etizolam on April 24 2023.

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentence until next month.

He told Swindale: “Given your age and your lack of previous offending, I will call for reports.”

Perth recently hosted a 27ft Knife Angel statue, made up of confiscated blades, to warn locals against the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

