Teenager stabbed man in Perth park during drug deal gone wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Teenager stabbed man in Perth park during drug deal gone wrong

Drug dealer David Swindale admitted knifing his victim in the stomach at the city's Tulloch Park.

By Jamie Buchan
David Swindale at Perth Sheriff Court.
David Swindale at Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenager stabbed a man in a Perth park during a drug-deal gone wrong, a court has heard.

Marc Henderson was left with a “significant” scar after being knifed in the stomach by 17-year-old David Swindale.

Mr Henderson tried to cover up the attack, claiming to paramedics he had fallen on a fence.

When the truth came out, police raided Swindale’s home and recovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs in his bedroom.

Swindale, now 19, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Henderson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He further pled guilty to dealing heroin and “street valium”, Etizolam.

The court heard he advertised his products to potential customers as “the best deals in Perth“.

‘Drop the weed’

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson, prosecuting, said: “Between 6pm and 7pm, Mr Henderson, who was 20 at the time, sent messages offering to sell 18g of cannabis.

He said: “A meeting was arranged for Tulloch Park that evening.

“On arriving at the park, Mr Henderson saw that there were four other males present, including the accused who he did not know.

Victim Marc Henderson was stabbed in Tulloch Park on April 7 2023.

“It appears that members of this group considered Mr Henderson to be trying to sell short measure and demands were made for him to ‘drop the weed’.

“The accused then pulled out a knife and struck Mr Henderson in the stomach.”

Mr Henderson dropped the bag of cannabis and fled, following a lade-side path to his home.

Later, he called for an ambulance, claiming he had fallen onto a fence and injured himself.

“He contacted his parents and gave them the same story,” Mr Thomson said.

Surgery

Mr Henderson was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“His condition began to deteriorate,” the fiscal depute said.

“As a result he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital on April 8, where he was admitted to the general surgery ward.”

The court heard the knife had gone through his abdomen and pierced a muscle.

Mr Thomson said he was discharged later that day but was left with a “significant” scar.

The prosecutor said: “The true events emerged on April 11 and the complainer provided a statement to police.

“Further investigations led police to focus on the accused.”

A search warrant was secured for Swindale’s home in Leslie Court.

“At about 8.10pm, police on mobile patrol observed the accused walking his dog in Tulloch Park,” Mr Thomson said.

“He was apprehended.”

Officers raided his home and secured packages of drugs from his bedroom.

The court heard a 14g bag of heroin mixed with paracetamol was seized, with a street value of up to £560.

Two bags containing 1,678 etizolam tablets were also seized.

‘The best deals in Perth’

The court heard a cybercrime analysis of Swindale’s mobile phone found “consistent” messages advertising heroin for sale.

“These messages were sent to multiple people at once and advertised special deals,” said Mr Thomson.

Swindale told potential customers he was “open for business” and had the “best deals in Perth”.

He pled guilty to charges of being concerned in supply of heroin between March 11 and April 24 2023, and the supply of Etizolam on April 24 2023.

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentence until next month.

He told Swindale: “Given your age and your lack of previous offending, I will call for reports.”

Knife Angel statue with pleading outstretched hands outside Perth Museum
The Knife Angel statue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth recently hosted a 27ft Knife Angel statue, made up of confiscated blades, to warn locals against the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'This ends tonight'
Callum Davidson.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Former Miss Scotland from Fife guilty of biting security guard while being removed from…
Coen Bust.
'Missing' man last seen in Perthshire revealed as sex offender on the run
Sheku Bayoh's sisters outside his death inquiry
Family of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh settles civil action against Police Scotland
HMS Prince of Wales on the Forth
Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
Drug debt enforcer Googled 'how to fix burnt hair' after firebombing Tayside couple's Mercedes
Ali Albakheet
Dundee charity shop volunteer plans return to Saudi Arabia after child rape videos conviction
Peter Kelly
Dundee pub attacker jailed after victim needed screws to repair jaw
Cameron Wells. Image: DC Thomson
Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running…