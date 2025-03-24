Drug debt enforcer Googled ‘how to fix burnt hair’ after firebombing Tayside couple’s Mercedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drug debt enforcer Googled ‘how to fix burnt hair’ after firebombing Tayside couple’s Mercedes

Lloyd McKay and Calvin Gilmour drove 80 miles from Glasgow to carry out the attack.

By Ross Gardiner
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Two Glasgow enforcers torched a Tayside couple’s new private-plated Mercedes after their son racked up a £100,000 drug debt.

Underworld goons Lloyd McKay and Calvin Gilmour drove 80 miles to vandalise the couple’s car after they had already been harangued by phone about their son’s debts.

The pair then fled via back roads but left a bottle containing petrol at the scene.

While making his way back to Glasgow, McKay was found to have Googled: “how to fix burnt hair”.

Two other men have already been jailed for targeting the same couple just weeks after the firebomb strike.

The couple’s identities and where they were targeted cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Calvin Gilmour.
Lloyd McKay.

Mercedes blaze

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told Forfar Sheriff Court of the events of October 2022.

“At the time, (their son) had been leading a chaotic lifestyle,” she said.

“Leading up to it, (the husband) had been receiving phone calls saying he now owed a drug debt of £100,000 his son had racked up.”

The calls ended on October 5 but at 1am on October 27, 2022 the male complainer was in his house, watching TV when he heard a car alarm and saw a Mercedes parked in the driveway was ablaze.

The man phoned the emergency services and tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. He noticed a “significant” smell of petrol.

Home CCTV was reviewed, which showed the attack taking place after items had been thrown over the locked gates.

Petrol stop

At 1pm, the husband received another phone call in which he received a threat someone would return and inflict more damage.

The court heard the Mercedes, recently been purchased for £38,000, was written-off.

Insurers only paid £17,000.

A window had been smashed and a brick was recovered from a footwell of the car.

Inside, two plastic bottles were also recovered, one of which contained petrol.

CCTV showed the pair had driven from Glasgow, stopped at an Esso garage in Perth where they refuelled and bought four plastic bottles of water and then headed to the couple’s home.

Phone analysis showed McKay – who had been burned in the incident – had Googled “how to fix burnt hair” shortly after the firebombing.

Defence

McKay, 24 and 21-year-old Gilmour, both of Glasgow, pled guilty to wilful fireraising.

McKay’s solicitor advocate Lewis Kennedy said his client suffers from a back injury and has a “small” criminal record.

Philip McWilliams, representing first offender Gilmour, said: “This is obviously a very serious matter.

Calvin Gilmour
Calvin Gilmour.

“He is in full time employment as an air conditioning engineer. Mr Gilmour has managed to save up £3,750 for compensation.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until May 1 for reports and continued bail.

She warned them: “You should both be aware that a custodial sentence is an option given the nature of this offence.”

Later extortion attempt

Two other men have been jailed for trying to extort the same couple weeks after the firebombing strike.

Robert Notman and Lewis Goldfarb were both handed prison sentences for terrorising the couple in December 2022.

Notman made two 160-mile round trips to slash tyres and smash windows to terrify the pair.

Robert Notman
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook

Goldfarb admitted slashing car tyres the same day.

Both admitted returning six days later, when Goldfarb brought a knife and slashed the tyres of a Transit van after demanding entry to a rental property owned by another relative.

He admitted smashing the family’s CCTV camera to hide evidence of their visit, while Notman admitted banging on the door, demanding entry and smashing a window.

Lewis Goldfarb
Lewis Goldfarb.

Notman was sentenced to 14 months behind bars while Goldfarb received a sentence of two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'This ends tonight'
Callum Davidson.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Former Miss Scotland from Fife guilty of biting security guard while being removed from…
Coen Bust.
'Missing' man last seen in Perthshire revealed as sex offender on the run
Sheku Bayoh's sisters outside his death inquiry
Family of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh settles civil action against Police Scotland
HMS Prince of Wales on the Forth
Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier
David Swindale at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager stabbed man in Perth park during drug deal gone wrong
Ali Albakheet
Dundee charity shop volunteer plans return to Saudi Arabia after child rape videos conviction
Peter Kelly
Dundee pub attacker jailed after victim needed screws to repair jaw
Cameron Wells. Image: DC Thomson
Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running…