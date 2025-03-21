Serial sex attacker raped four girls in one year in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Serial sex attacker raped four girls in one year in Dundee

Kyle Alexander has been jailed for his campaign of terror against young women in the city.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Trottick woods
Alexander targeted girls in the woods at Trottick.

A serial rapist targeted six girls in a year in Dundee.

Four girls were raped by Kyle John Paul Alexander when he was a 16-year-old, in 2021.

Alexander, now 19, was given an extended prison sentence when he appeared at the High Court in Dundee this week.

He will spend six years behind bars and will then be on licence for a further four, during which he can be returned to prison for any breach.

He must register as a sex offender for an indefinite period.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Alexander was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee.

Alexander, of Dundee, was convicted of raping girls under the age of 13 in June and August 2021.

He raped a 16-year-old in September that year and a fourth girl – aged 14 – at the an area named in the indictment as the city’s Trottick Woods in February 2022.

Alexander had unlawful sex with another 14-year-old at Trottick Woods in November 2021 and sexually assaulted a teenager in Dundee in January 2022.

He was also guilty of engaging in an abusive course of conduct against one of his victims in the same timespan of his other crimes.

Non-harassment orders were put in place for the six females Alexander targeted.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

