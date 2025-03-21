Revealed: Full charges faced by murder-accused Perthshire gamekeeper as trial date is set

A former head gamekeeper is to stand trial charged with shooting a man to death in rural Perthshire.

David Campbell, 76, is accused of killing James Brian Low at the Leafy Lane near to the Pitilie Track in Aberfeldy on February 16 2024.

The murder charge states Campbell had initially disabled CCTV cameras at Tigh Na Caorann in the town’s Crieff Road in an “attempt to conceal” his whereabouts.

He is then alleged to have discharged a shotgun at 65 year-old Mr Low, leaving him so severely hurt he died at the scene.

Prosecutors claim Campbell had previously shown “malice and ill-will ” towards former estate worker Mr Low before the shooting.

Weapons charges

The pensioner faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice following the death.

This includes a claim he got rid of the shotgun at an unknown location.

He is said to have had two replacement tyres fitted on an e-bike he used during the shooting.

Campbell allegedly dumped a number of items including a box and a cartridge bag at Aberfeldy Recycling Centre.

It is further claimed he disposed of an air gun – also at an unspecified location – he had often discharged over a seven-year period at Tigh Na Caorann.

Mr Low’s body was discovered on farm track in Pitilie on February 17, the day after he was allegedly murdered.

His death was originally thought to have been related to a medical matter but a post mortem revealed he had been fatally shot.

Trial set for 2026

Campbell also faces five separate breach of the peace charges spanning between July 1995 and September 2012.

He is said to have acted in a disorderly manner, putting four men and a women in a “state of fear and alarm”.

This includes claims he threatened to shoot three of them, as well as a dog belonging to another.

Locations in these charges are the Edradynate Estate, The Square and Ardlach House, all in Aberfeldy and Scone Palace, by Perth.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Tony Lenehan KC, defending, said: “Mr Campbell pleads not guilty to all the charges.”

The advocate also lodged a special defence of alibi in connection with the murder accusation.

A trial – expected to last three weeks – was set for a February 2 2026 start in Glasgow.

