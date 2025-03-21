Revealed: Full charges faced by murder-accused Perthshire gamekeeper as trial date is set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Revealed: Full charges faced by murder-accused Perthshire gamekeeper as trial date is set

David Campbell from Aberfeldy faces an indictment containing eight charges.

By Grant McCabe
Brain Low
A murder trial was set after Brian Low died at Aberfeldy. Image: Supplied

A former head gamekeeper is to stand trial charged with shooting a man to death in rural Perthshire.

David Campbell, 76, is accused of killing James Brian Low at the Leafy Lane near to the Pitilie Track in Aberfeldy on February 16 2024.

The murder charge states Campbell had initially disabled CCTV cameras at Tigh Na Caorann in the town’s Crieff Road in an “attempt to conceal” his whereabouts.

He is then alleged to have discharged a shotgun at 65 year-old Mr Low, leaving him so severely hurt he died at the scene.

Prosecutors claim Campbell had previously shown “malice and ill-will ” towards former estate worker Mr Low before the shooting.

Weapons charges

The pensioner faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice following the death.

This includes a claim he got rid of the shotgun at an unknown location.

He is said to have had two replacement tyres fitted on an e-bike he used during the shooting.

Campbell allegedly dumped a number of items including a box and a cartridge bag at Aberfeldy Recycling Centre.

Police at Brian Low investigation
Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy after 65-year-old Brian Low was found dead. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

It is further claimed he disposed of an air gun – also at an unspecified location – he had often discharged over a seven-year period at Tigh Na Caorann.

Mr Low’s body was discovered on farm track in Pitilie on February 17, the day after he was allegedly murdered.

His death was originally thought to have been related to a medical matter but a post mortem revealed he had been fatally shot.

Trial set for 2026

Campbell also faces five separate breach of the peace charges spanning between July 1995 and September 2012.

He is said to have acted in a disorderly manner, putting four men and a women in a “state of fear and alarm”.

This includes claims he threatened to shoot three of them, as well as a dog belonging to another.

Locations in these charges are the Edradynate Estate, The Square and Ardlach House, all in Aberfeldy and Scone Palace, by Perth.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Tony Lenehan KC, defending, said: “Mr Campbell pleads not guilty to all the charges.”

The advocate also lodged a special defence of alibi in connection with the murder accusation.

A trial – expected to last three weeks – was set for a February 2 2026 start in Glasgow.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

