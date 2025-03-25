Thug throttled teen and pretended to stab him in ‘petrifying’ Fife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug throttled teen and pretended to stab him in ‘petrifying’ Fife attack

John Carr is now awaiting sentence for attacking the boy after being filmed ranting at a man in a takeaway.

By Ross Gardiner
John Carr
John Carr outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Fife thug kicked a teenage boy to the ground, throttled him and pretended to stab him.

The boy had entered Dervish takeaway at Anstruther’s marina to warn people inside that John Carr had been ranting about a knife.

When he left the Turkish kebab shop, Carr charged at him and kicked him to the ground before brandishing his weapon.

Carr, who will be sentenced next month, was told by a sheriff his conduct was “very significantly aggravated”.

Shore furore

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 10.10pm, The witnesses were stood at the car park side of Shore Street in Anstruther opposite Dervish.

“They saw the accused standing on the road, shouting and swearing at a male at the doorway of the takeaway.

“Due to the accused’s behaviour, they began to film on a mobile phone.

“The witnesses heard the accused shout “come out,” “fat b*****d” and “I’m gonnae kill you, I’m gonnae stab someone.”

“Both thought the accused was holding a knife, or similar.

“The male entered the takeaway. The accused left the vicinity.

“The complainer crossed the road and walked into the takeaway to warn people inside that the accused had been holding a large knife.”

As the boy left, he came face-to-face with Carr, who ran towards him and kicked him in the stomach, knocking him to the ground.

Carr grabbed the boy by the throat, restricting his breathing, and waved the knife close to his head, pretending to stab him.

Ms Paterson said the boy was “petrified” and ran home once Carr left.

‘Very significantly aggravated’

Carr, of Randolph Street in Buckhaven, pled guilty to assaulting the teenager on March 29 in 2024.

His victim is too young to be legally identified.

He admitted that on Shore Street, he kicked him in the stomach, seized him by the throat restricting his breathing and brandished a knife.

Carr, 43, admitted this left his victim injured.

He also pled guilty to possessing the offensive weapon in public.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until April 24 for reports to be prepared and issued Carr with a firm prison warning.

He said: “I’ll make it clear to you, this offence was very significantly aggravated by being carried out against a 14-year-old.”

