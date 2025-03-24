Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier

A Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts intended for the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

The theft of metal and valves took place over a period of almost four months and earned Jamie Aird more than £6000 from a scrap dealer.

Aird, 29, of Forest Place, Townhill, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between December 1 2022 and March 20 2023 at Building 317, Babcock International, Rosyth Dockyard, he stole metal and hull valves.

The court was told Aird had worked at the dockyard as apprentice pipefitter and worked in Building 317 for a period before being moved elsewhere in the complex.

He had a security pass which allowed him entry to the area where the thefts occurred.

As well as maintenance on the carriers, work has also been taking place on Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

There were various thefts reported over a period of time, including metal piping going missing.

A large number of hull valves were delivered for use on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, which was docked for maintenance at that time.

It was later noticed four of these valves had disappeared.

In March 2023, Aird went off on sick leave after reporting he had been injured in a fall from a chair at work.

Meanwhile, investigations were being carried out into the missing property and suspicions fell on Aird, whose entries to the site were recorded when he swiped his card.

The times of his visits were considered unusual including, when he was off sick.

He was interviewed but was unable to offer any acceptable explanation.

Aird then resigned from his job.

Further inquiries revealed Aird had received £6275 into his bank account by a scrap metal company.

Sheriff Krista Johnston called for reports and Aird will be sentenced on April 25.

