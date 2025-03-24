Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier

Jamie Aird made more than £6,000 for the parts from a scrap metal dealer.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
HMS Prince of Wales on the Forth
Aird stole parts meant for the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier. Image: Ministry of Defence.

A Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts intended for the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

The theft of metal and valves took place over a period of almost four months and earned Jamie Aird more than £6000 from a scrap dealer.

Aird, 29, of Forest Place, Townhill, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between December 1 2022 and March 20 2023 at Building 317, Babcock International, Rosyth Dockyard, he stole metal and hull valves.

The court was told Aird had worked at the dockyard as apprentice pipefitter and worked in Building 317 for a period before being moved elsewhere in the complex.

He had a security pass which allowed him entry to the area where the thefts occurred.

As well as maintenance on the carriers, work has also been taking place on Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

There were various thefts reported over a period of time, including metal piping going missing.

A large number of hull valves were delivered for use on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, which was docked for maintenance at that time.

It was later noticed four of these valves had disappeared.

HMS Prince of Wales
HMS Prince of Wales off Rosyth dockyard.

In March 2023, Aird went off on sick leave after reporting he had been injured in a fall from a chair at work.

Meanwhile, investigations were being carried out into the missing property and suspicions fell on Aird, whose entries to the site were recorded when he swiped his card.

The times of his visits were considered unusual including, when he was off sick.

He was interviewed but was unable to offer any acceptable explanation.

Aird then resigned from his job.

Further inquiries revealed Aird had received £6275 into his bank account by a scrap metal company.

Sheriff Krista Johnston called for reports and Aird will be sentenced on April 25.

