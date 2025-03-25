Paedophile sexually assaulted Perthshire 8-year-old while on rape charge bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Paedophile sexually assaulted Perthshire 8-year-old while on rape charge bail

Corey Fair has been remanded and placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.

By Ross Gardiner
Corey Fair
Corey Fair. Image: LinkedIn

A twisted sex offender who sexually abused children in Perthshire over a 15-year period – including attacking one while on bail – is behind bars.

Corey Fair’s perverted behaviour began before he turned 14, preying on a girl who was still in primary school.

Fair raped the girl three times in eight years after previously subjecting her to vile sexual abuse.

He went on to rape a second victim before appearing in court.

After being charged with the offences, Fair went on to sexually abuse another child.

Fair, now 28, is remanded in Perth Prison and will be assessed by social workers before being sentenced.

Prolonged abuse of young victim

Following a trial at the High Court in Dundee, Fair was found guilty of seven charges.

They found he behaved in a lewd, indecent and libidinous manner towards a girl on various occasions between 2008 and 2010 at flats in Perth and Coupar Angus.

Fair pulled at the girl’s clothing to see her private parts, touched and rubbed her and restrained her on a bed, before grinding his body against hers.

He performed sex acts on her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Fair was found to have first violently raped the girl when she was just 11.

At a property in Perth, he seized her by the hair, dragged her into a bedroom and forced her to her knees, before raping her.

Fair raped the girl again when she was 13, having restrained her on a bed, threatened her with violence and placed a pillow over her head.

Fair went on to rape the girl a third time when she was aged 19.

He was convicted of these offences by majority.

An allegation that, after appearing in court, Fair requested another man arrange for his victim to be killed, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Fair targeted a second woman between 2018 and 2020 at properties in Perth.

The majority of jurors agreed he sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and making sexual comments, before going on to rape her.

Sexual assaulted child while on bail

Fair appeared in court in connection with these offences in October 2022 and was granted bail with special conditions.

However, he obtained access to another girl, aged eight, who he sexually assaulted in April 2023.

Jurors were unanimous in agreeing, at a property in Perthshire , he seized his young victim by the arms and legs, threw her onto a sofa and touched her private parts.

The child’s mother was unaware of any bail conditions when she agreed Fair could have contact with the child.

When the girl’s adult brother returned home, Fair told him she had been misbehaving and accused her of hitting him and spitting on him.

The woman told prosecutor Brian Bell: “I did ask – she just put her head down and started crying.

“She wasn’t saying anything to me. She was very quiet – normally she would come and greet me at the door.”

The girl eventually told another relative what happened.

Locked up

None of Fair’s victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The court heard he was remanded on his 27th birthday in May 2023 and has been behind bars in HMP Perth since.

Fair, who has no previous convictions, was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded by Lord Renucci KC.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on May 15.

