Paedophile sexually assaulted Perthshire 8-year-old while on rape charge bail

A twisted sex offender who sexually abused children in Perthshire over a 15-year period – including attacking one while on bail – is behind bars.

Corey Fair’s perverted behaviour began before he turned 14, preying on a girl who was still in primary school.

Fair raped the girl three times in eight years after previously subjecting her to vile sexual abuse.

He went on to rape a second victim before appearing in court.

After being charged with the offences, Fair went on to sexually abuse another child.

Fair, now 28, is remanded in Perth Prison and will be assessed by social workers before being sentenced.

Prolonged abuse of young victim

Following a trial at the High Court in Dundee, Fair was found guilty of seven charges.

They found he behaved in a lewd, indecent and libidinous manner towards a girl on various occasions between 2008 and 2010 at flats in Perth and Coupar Angus.

Fair pulled at the girl’s clothing to see her private parts, touched and rubbed her and restrained her on a bed, before grinding his body against hers.

He performed sex acts on her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Fair was found to have first violently raped the girl when she was just 11.

At a property in Perth, he seized her by the hair, dragged her into a bedroom and forced her to her knees, before raping her.

Fair raped the girl again when she was 13, having restrained her on a bed, threatened her with violence and placed a pillow over her head.

Fair went on to rape the girl a third time when she was aged 19.

He was convicted of these offences by majority.

An allegation that, after appearing in court, Fair requested another man arrange for his victim to be killed, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Fair targeted a second woman between 2018 and 2020 at properties in Perth.

The majority of jurors agreed he sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and making sexual comments, before going on to rape her.

Sexual assaulted child while on bail

Fair appeared in court in connection with these offences in October 2022 and was granted bail with special conditions.

However, he obtained access to another girl, aged eight, who he sexually assaulted in April 2023.

Jurors were unanimous in agreeing, at a property in Perthshire , he seized his young victim by the arms and legs, threw her onto a sofa and touched her private parts.

The child’s mother was unaware of any bail conditions when she agreed Fair could have contact with the child.

When the girl’s adult brother returned home, Fair told him she had been misbehaving and accused her of hitting him and spitting on him.

The woman told prosecutor Brian Bell: “I did ask – she just put her head down and started crying.

“She wasn’t saying anything to me. She was very quiet – normally she would come and greet me at the door.”

The girl eventually told another relative what happened.

Locked up

None of Fair’s victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The court heard he was remanded on his 27th birthday in May 2023 and has been behind bars in HMP Perth since.

Fair, who has no previous convictions, was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded by Lord Renucci KC.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on May 15.

