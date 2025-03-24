Family of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh settles civil action against Police Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Family of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh settles civil action against Police Scotland

The family's lawyer said no details of any settlement will be made public.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Sheku Bayoh's sisters outside his death inquiry
Sheku Bayoh's sisters Kadi Johnson and Kosna Bayoh outside the public inquiry into his death. The family has settled a civil action with Police Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/ PA Wire

The family of Sheku Bayoh and Police Scotland have reached a settlement in their civil action.

The announcement comes almost a decade after the death of the Kirkcaldy dad in custody.

The civil action was first raised in May 2018 against the Chief Constable of Police Scotland.

No details of its contents have been released and the lawyer for the family, Aamer Anwar made clear any further requests for comment would be rejected.

A public inquiry into the death and whether race was a factor has been ongoing since May 2022.

Sheku Bayoh.

A joint statement on behalf of the family and police stated that on February 28, Chief Constable Jo Farrell met with members of the Bayoh family and offered an apology for their ordeal.

She also expressed her condolences for their loss.

The statement says she “underlined Police Scotland’s absolute commitment to participate in every aspect of the public inquiry and to address any recommendations made by the inquiry.”

Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell.
The family met with Police Scotland’s chief constable Jo Farrell.

It continued: “Following that meeting, the family welcomed the chief constable’s stated commitment ‘towards becoming an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory service which better reflects and represents the communities the police serve.”

“The civil settlement was agreed without any admission of liability by Police Scotland.

“To respect the privacy of the family, the details of the agreement will remain confidential, over which neither party will make any further comment to media and any third party.”

Sheku Bayoh justice sign
The inquiry is studying Sheku Bayoh’s death in Kirkcaldy. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Bayoh, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, on May 3 2015.

They were responding to multiple calls about a man with a large knife in the area.

The public inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, has finished hearing evidence.

Mr Anwar said: “On May 3 it will be the 10th anniversary of Sheku’s death in police custody, however the struggle for the truth continues.

“As we reach the final stages of the public inquiry, those who broke the law should remember there is no time limit on justice.”

In January, X owner Elon Musk was condemned for “ignorant” comments over the death of Mr Bayoh.

He used his social media platform to share false information on spending on a public inquiry into the Fife dad’s death.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'This ends tonight'
Callum Davidson.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Former Miss Scotland from Fife guilty of biting security guard while being removed from…
Coen Bust.
'Missing' man last seen in Perthshire revealed as sex offender on the run
HMS Prince of Wales on the Forth
Rosyth dockyard worker stole parts for HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier
David Swindale at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager stabbed man in Perth park during drug deal gone wrong
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
Drug debt enforcer Googled 'how to fix burnt hair' after firebombing Tayside couple's Mercedes
Ali Albakheet
Dundee charity shop volunteer plans return to Saudi Arabia after child rape videos conviction
Peter Kelly
Dundee pub attacker jailed after victim needed screws to repair jaw
Cameron Wells. Image: DC Thomson
Fife woman’s car stolen in minutes by serial thief after she left it running…