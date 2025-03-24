Family of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh settles civil action against Police Scotland

The family of Sheku Bayoh and Police Scotland have reached a settlement in their civil action.

The announcement comes almost a decade after the death of the Kirkcaldy dad in custody.

The civil action was first raised in May 2018 against the Chief Constable of Police Scotland.

No details of its contents have been released and the lawyer for the family, Aamer Anwar made clear any further requests for comment would be rejected.

A public inquiry into the death and whether race was a factor has been ongoing since May 2022.

A joint statement on behalf of the family and police stated that on February 28, Chief Constable Jo Farrell met with members of the Bayoh family and offered an apology for their ordeal.

She also expressed her condolences for their loss.

The statement says she “underlined Police Scotland’s absolute commitment to participate in every aspect of the public inquiry and to address any recommendations made by the inquiry.”

It continued: “Following that meeting, the family welcomed the chief constable’s stated commitment ‘towards becoming an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory service which better reflects and represents the communities the police serve.”

“The civil settlement was agreed without any admission of liability by Police Scotland.

“To respect the privacy of the family, the details of the agreement will remain confidential, over which neither party will make any further comment to media and any third party.”

Mr Bayoh, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, on May 3 2015.

They were responding to multiple calls about a man with a large knife in the area.

The public inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, has finished hearing evidence.

Mr Anwar said: “On May 3 it will be the 10th anniversary of Sheku’s death in police custody, however the struggle for the truth continues.

“As we reach the final stages of the public inquiry, those who broke the law should remember there is no time limit on justice.”

In January, X owner Elon Musk was condemned for “ignorant” comments over the death of Mr Bayoh.

He used his social media platform to share false information on spending on a public inquiry into the Fife dad’s death.