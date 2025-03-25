Stirling man’s arm broken in attack by ‘exceptionally large dog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling man’s arm broken in attack by ‘exceptionally large dog’

The Turkish Kangal got free from its chain and attacked the man who was trying to tie it up again.

By Kirsty McIntosh
James Lafferty
James Lafferty will be sentenced later.

A Stirling man was forced to fight off a 60kg dog in an attack that left him with a broken arm and needing surgery.

The Turkish Kangal mauled the man after owner James Lafferty left it chained up in a communal garden while he went to the shops.

The dog, called Zeus, broke free and was found by a child, wandering on Drip Road.

The boy returned the dog to Lafferty’s address but was unable to put the chain back on, leading the eventual attack victim to step in to help.

Victim knew dog

Fiscal depute Lucy Clarke told Stirling Sheriff Court the then-two-year-old dog was an “exceptionally large breed”, weighing “approximately 60kg”.

She said: “Due to its size the accused often kept it tethered to a washing pole in the communal garden.

“The garden was shared by four properties.”

A Turkish Kangal dog.
A Turkish Kangal dog. Image: Shutterstock

She said it was around 3pm when the man found a boy trying to tie up the dog and he stepped in because he had known it since it was a puppy.

“He entered the garden and called the dog by name,” Ms Clarke added.

“The dog ran up to him and without warning lunged at him, biting him on the right wrist.

“He tried to get it off with his left hand before the dog bit his left wrist.

“The dog let go before biting him below the right elbow.

“The dog let go, the complainer fell to the ground.

“He managed to stop the dog attacking by pulling its rope tight and placing a foot on the dog’s neck.”

‘Bombproof’

The man was treated at Forth Valley Hospital for a broken right arm and given stitches, requiring surgery and an overnight stay.

When questioned by police, Lafferty, 62, told officers he had left the dog alone in the garden, claiming it was “bombproof”.

He told them: “He was all tied up and chained up when I left him.

“I went to the shops and was back 20 minutes later.

“I got a phone call saying he had bitten and I went back.

“The thing is bombproof. I don’t know how it got out there.”

Lafferty, of Menzies Drive, admitted culpably and recklessly chaining the dog to a post in the communal garden, whereby it broke free and repeatedly bit its victim on July 12 2023.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

