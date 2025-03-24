Former Miss Scotland from Fife guilty of biting security guard while being removed from rugby event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Miss Scotland from Fife guilty of biting security guard while being removed from rugby event

Lucy Thomson was also convicted of using racist language.

By Alexander Lawrie
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Lucy Thomson. Image: Facebook.

A former Miss Scotland from Fife bit a security guard and branded him “a ni**er” in shocking racist attack at a rugby tournament in Edinburgh.

Disgraced beauty queen Lucy Thomson sank her teeth into the hand of Andrew Okpaje and made the vile racist slur while she was being thrown out of the Edinburgh City 7s competition.

Thomson, 26, also bit a second security officer and shouted “do you know who I am?” and “I’ve got so much money in my account” during the drunken rant in June 2023.

Thomson – who was the reigning Miss Scotland at the time – was arrested after Mr Okpaje called in the police to report her using racist language towards him.

Footage of Thomson and her sister being ejected from the tournament by security staff was posted on social media.

Thomson denied the charges but her version of events was described by a sheriff as “utterly implausible” and she was found guilty following a two day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

Shocked to hear the the ‘n’ word

Mr Okpaje told the court he was employed as a supervisor with MK Security and was working at the Edinburgh City 7s rugby tournament at the capital’s Peffermill playing fields on June 17 2023.

He said he was asked to attend to a report of a drunk woman at around 7pm and the decision was made “they were to be escorted off the site”.

He said as he attempted to remove the woman and her sister from the area she “started fighting back” and said to him “do you know who I am?” and “I’ve got so much money in my account”.

Lucy Thomson dragged from rugby event

Lucy Thomson removed from rugby event
Lucy Thomson committed the offences while being removed from the rugby event.

Mr Okpaje, 26, said: “As we got closer to the exit I was assaulted.

“We were holding her and trying to be as gentle as possible and as I had my arm up she went to bite it. It left a mark on my hand.

“I looked at her in shock and then she proceed to call me the ‘n’ word.

“She looked directly at me and with confidence she said ‘f*** you then, you f***ing ni**er’.”

He added: “I hadn’t heard the word said to me in a while. It was quite a shock when it happened. It was pretty horrible.”

Defence denials

Colleague Alasdair Doolan, 32, told the trial Thomson had also bitten him on the arm during the struggle but he had not seen the assault on Andrew or heard her use racist language.

Thomson also gave evidence and denied biting the two men or using the racial slur.

She said she had been invited to the event as “an ambassador” and had promoted the rugby tournament on her social media.

She told the court she had only drunk two and half ciders all day and saw her sister being “cornered into a woodland area” by security staff before she was assaulted by one of the men.

Ex-Miss Scotland Lucy Thomson
Lucy Thomson is a former Miss Scotland.

Thomson said she was “struck from behind” by one security officer before she had her “arms pinned to her side” and “dragged across a rugby pitch” with no warning.

She told the trial she did not say anything towards the employees apart from “shouting for help”.

Thomson said she “passed on the title” of Miss Scotland in September 2023.

Guilty

Following the evidence Sheriff Derek O’Carroll said he found Thomson’s evidence to be “utterly implausible” and found her guilty of assaulting both men and racially abusing Mr Okpaje.

He fined Thomson, of Crossford, near Dunfermline, a total of £790.

Thomson was crowned Miss Scotland at glittering ceremony at Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel in July 2022.

In 2020 she started non-profit BRAvery Trust charity working for bra and menstrual product donation and equipping people living in period poverty.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

