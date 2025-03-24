Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson has life sentence extended after prison contraband find

Callum Davidson, jailed for the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson, was caught with contraband for a fourth time.

By Jamie Buchan
Callum Davidson.
Killer Callum Davidson, jailed for his role in the brutal murder of Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson, has had his life sentence extended after getting caught with contraband for a fourth time.

The 30-year-old was jailed alongside Tasmin Glass and Steven Dickie for the “savage and depraved” 2018 Kinnordy killing that sent shockwaves through the community.

Davidson, described by a judge as “cold blooded,” was ordered to spend at least 24 years behind bars after a high court heard how he and Dickie violently ended Mr Donaldson’s life after Glass was lured him into a playpark at Kirrie Hill.

On Monday, Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted having an illegal mobile phone and SIM card in his cell on November 28 2024.

He was caught just weeks after appearing in the same court for a similar charge.

Sheriff William Wood sentenced Davidson to a further five months, which is expected to push back his parole hearing to beyond 2042.

Missing his family

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Perth Prison staff caught Davidson red-handed using the phone in his cell.

“He fully cooperated with officers,” she said.

“He handed the phone over immediately.”

Steven Donaldson, victim of Angus killer Tasmin Glass
Steven Donaldson.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said Davidson lost privileges and did not receive a wage for a time after the phone was discovered.

She said her client was not eligible for parole for about 18 years.

“It was a difficult time for him and he was missing his family.

“His children can’t visit him as much as they’d like.

“He accepts that he had acquired this phone to speak to them.”

Sheriff Wood told Davidson: “You will appreciate this is the fourth similar conviction you have had.

“You need to ask yourself how this is going to look when you eventually reach the end of the punitive part of your sentence.

“Only one disposal is appropriate today and it really does have to be a consecutive sentence.”

A Voice for Victims

Jailing Davidson in 2019, judge Lord Pentland said he and Dickie had used “extreme violence,” which had been “sustained and prolonged.”

He said: “You cut him down without mercy.

“I do not accept that you demonstrate genuine insight and empathy. You show callous disregard for Mr Donaldson’s family.”

Tasmin Glass.

Dickie died behind bars in June 2018.

Glass, convicted of culpable homicide and detained for 10 years, was released following a parole hearing in July last year.

Mr Donaldson’s family said they were “angry but not surprised” by the decision.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims Campaign aims at ensuring Glass and other violent prisoners should serve their full sentence imposed by the courts.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

