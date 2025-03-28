Perth window fitter locked up for ‘disgusting’ late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth window fitter locked up for ‘disgusting’ late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend

Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching a non-harassment order for a third time.

By Jamie Buchan
Grant Stainer
Grant Stainer has been locked up.

An abusive ex who left “disgusting” late night voicemails on his former partner’s phone has been locked up.

Window fitter Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching terms of a non-harassment order for a third time.

The 52-year-old was previously jailed after making similarly unwanted calls to the same woman in March last year and in July 2023.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports but remanded Stainer in custody.

“You don’t seem to be learning,” the sheriff told him.

‘Lewd and obnoxious’

Stainer, of Moulin Crescent, pled guilty to breaching a year-long non-harassment order by calling his ex and leaving voicemails described by prosecutors as “lewd, obnoxious, offensive and threatening in nature”.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple had been in an on-off relationship for about two years.

Grant Stainer. Image: Facebook

“Between September 10 and 11 last year, the complainer had received four phone calls and three voicemails from the accused.

“She recognised his voice.”

Stainer asked the woman to meet him so he could give her money.

Ms Hodgson said: “There were voicemails which the complainer described as disgusting.

“The worst of these was when the accused told her ‘I know you love c**k.’

“The complainer stopped receiving these calls at about 1.30am on September 11.

“Later that morning, she called police.”

Bags packed

Defence agent Linda Clark urged the court to defer sentence.

She said: “It might not alter the destination but it would help the court to have all the information to hand.”

Ms Clark added: “This is an unfortunate set of events.

“The relationship has been toxic, in that they can’t live together but they can’t seem to live apart.”

Stainer claimed his ex-girlfriend had told him she had arranged to have the non-harassment order revoked.

“He accepts that he has put himself at the custody threshold.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Wood told Stainer: “Because of your record and because you don’t seem to be learning, I will remand you in custody to get a report.

“Whether that is going to change the outcome or not is anyone’s guess at this stage.”

He added: “You will appreciate that this simply won’t do.”

Stainer, who arrived at court with a packed holdall days after making a social media appeal for someone to look after his cat, will be sentenced next month.

The court previously heard how Stainer phoned his ex 326 times as he battered and booted the front door of her Crieff Road home in the middle of the night.

He was jailed for four months in September for breaching the court order by calling his ex 61 times.

