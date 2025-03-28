Perth window fitter locked up for ‘disgusting’ late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend

An abusive ex who left “disgusting” late night voicemails on his former partner’s phone has been locked up.

Window fitter Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching terms of a non-harassment order for a third time.

The 52-year-old was previously jailed after making similarly unwanted calls to the same woman in March last year and in July 2023.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports but remanded Stainer in custody.

“You don’t seem to be learning,” the sheriff told him.

‘Lewd and obnoxious’

Stainer, of Moulin Crescent, pled guilty to breaching a year-long non-harassment order by calling his ex and leaving voicemails described by prosecutors as “lewd, obnoxious, offensive and threatening in nature”.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple had been in an on-off relationship for about two years.

“Between September 10 and 11 last year, the complainer had received four phone calls and three voicemails from the accused.

“She recognised his voice.”

Stainer asked the woman to meet him so he could give her money.

Ms Hodgson said: “There were voicemails which the complainer described as disgusting.

“The worst of these was when the accused told her ‘I know you love c**k.’

“The complainer stopped receiving these calls at about 1.30am on September 11.

“Later that morning, she called police.”

Bags packed

Defence agent Linda Clark urged the court to defer sentence.

She said: “It might not alter the destination but it would help the court to have all the information to hand.”

Ms Clark added: “This is an unfortunate set of events.

“The relationship has been toxic, in that they can’t live together but they can’t seem to live apart.”

Stainer claimed his ex-girlfriend had told him she had arranged to have the non-harassment order revoked.

“He accepts that he has put himself at the custody threshold.”

Sheriff Wood told Stainer: “Because of your record and because you don’t seem to be learning, I will remand you in custody to get a report.

“Whether that is going to change the outcome or not is anyone’s guess at this stage.”

He added: “You will appreciate that this simply won’t do.”

Stainer, who arrived at court with a packed holdall days after making a social media appeal for someone to look after his cat, will be sentenced next month.

The court previously heard how Stainer phoned his ex 326 times as he battered and booted the front door of her Crieff Road home in the middle of the night.

He was jailed for four months in September for breaching the court order by calling his ex 61 times.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.