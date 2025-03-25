Speeding Dundee gym boss faces jail for tragic crash that left driver with catastrophic brain damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding Dundee gym boss faces jail for tragic crash that left driver with catastrophic brain damage

Scott Cosgrove was driving at double the speed limit when he ploughed into the side of Donal Rourke's Ford Fiesta in the city's Dusinane Avenue.

By Jamie Buchan
Scott Cosgrove
Scott Cosgrove. Image: Facebook

A Dundee gym boss caused a horrific smash that left a 26-year-old motorist suffering what his family describe as “a fate worse than death.”

Donal Rourke suffered a catastrophic brain injury and is “trapped within his mind and body” following the collision in the city’s Dunsinane Avenue.

The supermarket worker was rushed to hospital after being cut free by firefighters and needed life-saving surgery to remove a large part of his skull.

Mr Rourke now requires round-the-clock care, cannot speak and “doesn’t recognise anyone.”

Scott Cosgrove appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to causing severe injury to Mr Rourke by driving dangerously and at excessive speed on July 8 2021.

Donal Rourke
Donal Rourke. Image: Supplied

The 51-year-old, of Gleneagles Road, Dundee, was travelling at double the speed limit when he ploughed into Mr Rourke’s Ford Fiesta.

The victim’s family has called for Cosgrove to be jailed, rejecting his attempt at  apologising from the dock as “absolutely disgusting”.

Two seconds to collision

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said the crash happened at a crossroads governed by a 30mph limit.

“At 8pm, Mr Rourke was travelling south along Craigowl Street in a white Ford Fiesta.

“He slowed as he approached the Give Way junction with Dusinane Avenue but did not come to a complete stop.

The collision happened on Dunsinane Avenue at the junction with Craigowl Street. Image: Google

“Mr Rourke would have had a clear view of the accused’s vehicle coming from his right.”

He was struck by Cosgrove’s car two seconds after turning onto the street, said Mr Thomson.

It was estimated Cosgrove was travelling at about 60mph – double the speed limit.

Scott Cosgrove. Image: Facebook

“The accused attempted to brake and steer to the right to avoid a collision,” the fiscal depute said.

“But the nearside front of his vehicle collided with the driver’s door of the Fiesta.”

Mr Thomson said: “Collision investigators agree that the average reaction time for a driver is between one and two seconds.

“Had the accused been travelling at 30mph, the collision may still have occurred but the impact would have been reduced.”

Victim left in ‘vegetative’ state

Mr Rourke’s car was propelled 20 metres east of the junction and spun nearly 180 degrees.

The Honda Civic came to a rest between a fence and a post box.

“The accused was able to exit his car,” Mr Thomson said.

Donal Rourke
Donal Rourke.

“Mr Rourke was unconscious and had to be removed by fire and rescue personnel.”

The court heard the driver had an “obvious” injury to the right side of his head.

He was rushed to Ninewells where a team was waiting for him.

“Initial assessments were that the complainer’s injuries were life-threatening,” said Mr Thomson.

Mr Rourke had surgery to remove a blood clot and a probe was inserted to release pressure.

Ninewells Hospital
Mr Rourke was taken to Ninewells Hospital for life-saving surgery. Image: DC Thomson

He underwent a second operation to remove part of his skull, on the right side of his face, to ease pressure on his brain.

He stayed in intensive care until July 22 2021, when he was transferred to the neurosurgery ward.

Although he woke from his coma, he remains in a “vegetative” state, the court heard.

“He has severe brain damage, he cannot speak, he makes some noises but cannot recognise anyone,” said Mr Thomson.

After the crash, Mr Rourke – who had been saving up to buy his first home – moved into a care facility. He now uses a wheelchair.

‘Unbearable consequences’

Cosgrove’s defence counsel described the collision as “utterly tragic” and said his client offered his “sincere apologies” to Mr Rourke’s family.

“It is accepted that the custody threshold has been reached,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Cosgrove: “This is an incredibly serious matter where the manner of your driving has had unbearable consequences for Mr Rourke and his family.”

She added: “Mr Rourke was only 26 and – although he survived – any opportunity for him to live the full life that he deserved has been taken away from him.

“You have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing for background reports, adding: “I will continue your bail but you should not take that as any indication as to what the ultimate sentence might be.”

Family statement

In a statement issued to The Courier following Tuesday’s hearing, the family of Mr Rourke said: “Donal was a young man with his whole life and future stolen from him.

“Although he survived, he has lived to suffer a fate worse than death.

“He will never marry, have children or live the life he should have.

“Donal requires 24-hour care, is bedridden, fed through a tube, is blind in his right eye and to this day has not shown any meaningful signs of awareness or lacks the capacity to show awareness.”

The family said Cosgrove could have given them closure by pleading guilty at an earlier stage.

“To tell the court today that he expresses his sorrows to the victim’s family is absolutely disgusting,” they said.

“Whereas Donal is trapped within his mind and body, we have been trapped in limbo.

“We can only hope that the now guilty man receives an extended prison sentence.”

