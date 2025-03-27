Dundee rapist jailed for attack on sleeping woman he had just met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee rapist jailed for attack on sleeping woman he had just met

Thomas Taylor was slammed by a judge for his attitude after being found guilty.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Taylor
Thomas Taylor.

A rapist from Dundee who attacked a sleeping woman in her home has been jailed for six years.

Thomas Taylor met the woman for the first time on the day he raped her after previously connecting through an online dating platform.

A judge skewered Taylor for his “utterly appalling” conduct and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

The 40-year-old claimed at his trial it was the woman who initiated sexual contact but jurors at the High Court in Livingston rejected his evidence.

“You were invited to her flat as a guest, this being the first time you had met personally,” judge Alistair Watson said.

“During the course of the evening, she repeatedly and clearly told you she had no romantic interest in you and did not want to engage in sexual intercourse.

“You knew exactly where you stood.”

Raped after first day together

The court heard how the woman immediately asked Taylor “what are you doing?” after she woke to find him attacking her.

He left abruptly and the woman later told her sister she “just lay there frozen” and felt “unable to move”.

Taylor was allowed to sleep on the sofa of her home because he had been drinking and she did not want him to drive home to Dundee.

The woman, who had not consumed alcohol, had been on a long walk with Taylor in Forfar before having pizza at her home.

Taylor, formerly of Rosebank Place, had lodged a special defence of consent.

He was found guilty of seizing and holding her on the body and raping her to her injury while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent on October 11 2020.

A social work report was previously ordered and Taylor, remanded in custody after previously subject to bail, appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee via video link.

Sentencing

Defence advocate Andrew Crosbie said: “It will come as no surprise that the position (in the report) is commensurate with the position at trial in that he denied committing the offence.

“At its height, it appears to be an offence of opportunism rather than planning.

“Mr Taylor is realistic that there is only one outcome for him today.”

Judge Watson told Taylor: “She placed significant trust in you.

“She felt she was safe in her own home and she was entitled to that belief.

“The jury rejected that she somehow initiated sexual contact.

“It’s disappointing you maintain this view although it is not surprising. You effectively place the blame on your victim. It does you no credit.”

The woman was hailed by the judge for her “eloquent” and “moving” testimony, which outlined the impact of Taylor’s actions.

“It’s clear this has had a devastating effect on her life and continues to do so.

“The victim impact statement couldn’t make clearer the very high degree of harm you have caused.”

Taylor was also made subject to a 15-year non-harassment order which prevents him from approaching or contacting the woman in anyway.

After the sentence was delivered, Taylor could be seen shaking his head.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

