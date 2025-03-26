Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner guilty of sex crimes against children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner guilty of sex crimes against children

Nicola Murray, who campaigns on domestic abuse, was found guilty of 10 charges after a trial.

By Alexander Lawrie
Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray will be sentenced later.

A high-profile domestic abuse activist from Perthshire has been found guilty of carrying out a campaign of child abuse.

Nicola Murray sexually assaulted two victims by forcing her tongue into their mouths and freely talked about her sex life to another child, including describing the size of her lover’s penis.

Murray, 46, forced one child to view an explicit sexual image she had taken of a man she was dating and indecently assaulted another after stripping them naked.

Murray accused one child of causing her to suffer a miscarriage and restricted the breathing of another by smothering their face with a pillow.

She attacked the children by punching, kicking and slapping them to the head and body over several years, while she also repeatedly pushed one youngster down a flight of stairs.

Further disturbing incidents saw Murray drag a young child out of a top bunk bed onto the floor and brand another child “a tranny” after they had styled their hair to look like their favourite pop star Pink.

All the abuse took place at addresses in West Lothian and Perthshire over a 20-year period and Murray was arrested and charged after one victim bravely came forward to report her in 2022.

Domestic abuse campaigner Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray campaigned for a change to domestic abuse laws. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Murray is a prominent domestic abuse campaigner and set up the Brodie’s Trust support group that advocates for women who have lost babies through domestic violence or forced termination.

She set up the group after suffering a miscarriage and introduced a petition to create an offence that enables courts to hand down longer sentences for violent domestic abusers who cause their victims to lose their babies.

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw, convener of the Public Petitions Committee, chaired a full chamber debate on Murray’s petition at the Scottish Parliament in May last year.

MSPs unanimously agreed to note the petition but said further consideration would be needed before any amendments to the law are made.

Murray announced on X on Tuesday the trust has shut down.

Jackson Carlaw
Jackson Carlaw MSP chaired a debate on Nicola Murray’s law change bid.

Murray, from Stanley, denied all the abuse allegations and has been standing trial on indictment at Edinburgh Sheriff Court since last Tuesday.

In her closing speech at court this week, prosecutor Cheryl Porter said Murray had “systematically physically, emotionally and sexually abused these children”.

She said the victims had been “repeatedly struck, slapped and dragged” and one gave evidence they had been “treated like a dog”.

Ms Porter said Murray had “repeatedly engaged in sexual conversations” and one victim had been left “naked, injured and distressed” on the floor following a particularly savage assault.

Following five days of evidence the jury took less than two hours to return guilty verdicts on all 10 charges.

Sheriff Gillian Sharp said due to “the number and gravity of offences which you have been convicted” sentence on Murray would be deferred for the preparation of social work reports.

She was placed on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and sentence was deferred to May.

Murray was found guilty of three charges of assault, two sexual assaults, two of indecent communication, one indecent assault and two offences of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, all between December 2002 and August 2022.

