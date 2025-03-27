Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A creep left a woman “shaken” after following her and making sexual remarks at her in St Andrews.

Dylan Smith is now on the sex offenders register for five years after targeting the woman on April 26 last year.

The 36-year-old later kicked a police officer on the head after being arrested in the Fife town.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Smith had blood on his hands, was visibly under the influence and made “incoherent” comments.

He repeatedly punched a door and made threats, before his attention was drawn to the woman.

Smith told her: “I want to f*** redheads. I want to f*** you.”

Another group of people helped the woman, who was noted to be “shaken” and “upset”.

Smith, of Macbeth Road in Dunfermline, pled guilty to behaving abusively, making sexual comments at the woman and kicking PC Daniel Strandberg on the head.

The offences were committed at Auld Burn Park, Queen’s Terrace and Queen’s Gardens.

Sheriff John Rafferty also placed Smith on a restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am) for 108 days and made him subject to 16 months of supervision.

Broken hip for housebreaker

A Dundee housebreaker fell 40 feet down a railway embankment and broke his hip. Andrew Mitchell had been caught in the Perth Road property and the owners had pleaded with him not to make the leap over their garden fence.

Andrew Mitchell.
Andrew Mitchell. Image: Facebook

Attempted murder charge

A 29-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he attempted to murder his partner.

Kyler Couphlan is accused of abducting the woman and preventing her from leaving his address in St Andrews for three days.

It is alleged the woman had her phone removed from her and was detained against her will.

She was allegedly struck on the head, had her hair pulled and was kicked on the body by Couphlan, who is accused of making violent threats while clutching a knife.

Prosecutors allege Couphlan seized her body, repeatedly seized her neck and choked her, causing her breathing to become restricted.

It is alleged he struck her on the body with a knife to her injury, to the danger of her life and attempted to murder her.

Couphlan, of Langlands Road, was previously remanded in custody after making no plea on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He made no motion for bail during a second court appearance via video link from HMP Perth.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed Couphlan for further examination and remanded him in custody ahead of further court dates being fixed.

Crossbow terror

Perthshire partner-from-hell Finnly Hawkins-Smith caused terror when he pointed a loaded crossbow at a woman. He also told her she was free to call police because he would have time to burn down her home before they arrived.

Finnly Hawkins-Smith
Finnly Hawkins-Smith at Perth Sheriff Court.

Admonished and freed

A Montrose street attacker has been released from jail after spending a month on remand.

Raymond Henderson was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit punching his victim while subject to bail conditions in place to protect the man.

Henderson, 46, of Coronation Way, attended at Borrowfield Road on February 18 this year and repeatedly shouted and swore at the man, threatened him with violence and punched him on the chest, slightly winding him.

After accusing the man of trying to get close to his girlfriend, Henderson was heard to say: “I’m going to f***ing kill you” and “I’m going to stab the f*** out of you.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client had spent a month on remand and is engaging with social workers voluntarily.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted the time Henderson had spent behind bars and admonished him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge
Thomas Taylor
Dundee rapist jailed for attack on sleeping woman he had just met
Andrew Mitchell
Escaping Dundee crook broke hip in 'farcical' railway line plunge
Finnly Hawkins-Smith
'Vile' abuser pointed crossbow at ex and threatened to burn down Perthshire home
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Councillor to stand trial on grooming charges
John Hammerton, Martin Gibson
Jail for taxi driver who killed Arbroath biker in 'inexplicable' A9 crash
Nicola Murray
Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner guilty of sex crimes against children
Police on Kirkcaldy High Street
Barbaric Fife attack left victim with brain injuries, high court hears
Pitbull dog
'Banned breed' dogs on death row after savaging other pets in Kinross