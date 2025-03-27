Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge

A creep left a woman “shaken” after following her and making sexual remarks at her in St Andrews.

Dylan Smith is now on the sex offenders register for five years after targeting the woman on April 26 last year.

The 36-year-old later kicked a police officer on the head after being arrested in the Fife town.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Smith had blood on his hands, was visibly under the influence and made “incoherent” comments.

He repeatedly punched a door and made threats, before his attention was drawn to the woman.

Smith told her: “I want to f*** redheads. I want to f*** you.”

Another group of people helped the woman, who was noted to be “shaken” and “upset”.

Smith, of Macbeth Road in Dunfermline, pled guilty to behaving abusively, making sexual comments at the woman and kicking PC Daniel Strandberg on the head.

The offences were committed at Auld Burn Park, Queen’s Terrace and Queen’s Gardens.

Sheriff John Rafferty also placed Smith on a restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am) for 108 days and made him subject to 16 months of supervision.

Broken hip for housebreaker

A Dundee housebreaker fell 40 feet down a railway embankment and broke his hip. Andrew Mitchell had been caught in the Perth Road property and the owners had pleaded with him not to make the leap over their garden fence.

Attempted murder charge

A 29-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he attempted to murder his partner.

Kyler Couphlan is accused of abducting the woman and preventing her from leaving his address in St Andrews for three days.

It is alleged the woman had her phone removed from her and was detained against her will.

She was allegedly struck on the head, had her hair pulled and was kicked on the body by Couphlan, who is accused of making violent threats while clutching a knife.

Prosecutors allege Couphlan seized her body, repeatedly seized her neck and choked her, causing her breathing to become restricted.

It is alleged he struck her on the body with a knife to her injury, to the danger of her life and attempted to murder her.

Couphlan, of Langlands Road, was previously remanded in custody after making no plea on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He made no motion for bail during a second court appearance via video link from HMP Perth.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed Couphlan for further examination and remanded him in custody ahead of further court dates being fixed.

Crossbow terror

Perthshire partner-from-hell Finnly Hawkins-Smith caused terror when he pointed a loaded crossbow at a woman. He also told her she was free to call police because he would have time to burn down her home before they arrived.

Admonished and freed

A Montrose street attacker has been released from jail after spending a month on remand.

Raymond Henderson was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit punching his victim while subject to bail conditions in place to protect the man.

Henderson, 46, of Coronation Way, attended at Borrowfield Road on February 18 this year and repeatedly shouted and swore at the man, threatened him with violence and punched him on the chest, slightly winding him.

After accusing the man of trying to get close to his girlfriend, Henderson was heard to say: “I’m going to f***ing kill you” and “I’m going to stab the f*** out of you.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client had spent a month on remand and is engaging with social workers voluntarily.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted the time Henderson had spent behind bars and admonished him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.