‘Transformed’ Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘Transformed’ Dundee man spared jail for Perth Prison drug smuggling bid

Steven Stewart was caught on camera with an illicit drugs package stashed in his underwear.

By Jamie Buchan
Steven Stewart
Steven Stewart at Perth Sheriff Court.

An man who attempted to smuggle hundreds of pounds worth of heroin into HMP Perth has been spared jail after a sheriff praised him for turning around his life.

Steven Stewart was caught on camera with an illicit drugs package stashed in his underwear.

The 43-year-old served time at the prison for robbing a Dundee taxi driver at knifepoint.

Shortly after his release, he returned to the jail as a visitor and tried to pass about £1,300 of heroin to inmate Norman Gunn.

Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug on January 8 2022.

He avoided being sent back to jail after a sheriff heard how he had since “transformed” his lifestyle.

Suspicious hug

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke told the court: “At the time, the accused had been recently liberated from a prison sentence.”

She said Stewart arrived at Perth Prison at 2.45pm to visit inmate Gunn.

“At the end of the visit, a prison officer observed both men standing up and hugging.

“He saw an item being passed from the accused to the prisoner.”

Steven Stewart at Perth Sheriff Court.

Stewart was preventing from the leaving the jail, while the incident was flagged to police.

Gunn was searched and a small cellophane wrap was found in his trousers.

Officers reviewed CCTV and saw Stewart removing the package from his boxer shorts.

A short time later, the prisoner was spotted hiding the item in his clothing.

The wrap was seized by police and later confirmed to be 8.6g of heroin.

Ms Cooke said it would have been worth around £1,290 in prison.

Lifestyle ‘transformed’

Stewart was jailed for three years in 2021 for a terrifying assault on the cabbie.

The court heard how Stewart – then a desperate drug addict – held a knife at the taxi driver’s throat and robbed him of cash.

It happened just days after Stewart was granted early release from prison.

Solicitor Theo Finlay, defending, said his client’s criminal history had been “driven by substance misuse.”

He said: “This incident dates back three years and it is the last time he has offended.

“He took himself away from Dundee and got a place in a drug rehabilitation centre.”

Perth Prison
The offence happened in Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Finlay said Stewart has since “transformed himself and transformed his lifestyle.”

Sheriff Andrew Berry told Stewart: “This is obviously a very serious matter.

“This would normally result in a period of imprisonment.

“But it seems that it would be a negative step to send you to prison, given the steps you have taken to turn your life around.”

The sheriff placed Stewart on supervision for a year and ordered him to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

“It is good to see someone who has made an effort so well done.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - Highland cows and slow driving
Keith Whitson
Job in jeopardy after head-on crash on wrong side of A9 in Perthshire
Grant Stainer
Perth window fitter locked up for 'disgusting' late night voicemails to ex-girlfriend
Samuel Lowton. Image: DC Thomson
Perth prisoner gets extra time for whipping attack on 'repugnant' human trafficker
Shaun Deuchars
Arbroath paedophile claimed he found 12,000 child abuse files 'by accident'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Glasgow High Court
Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge