Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles

Police received multiple calls about a topless man hurling glass bottles at cars in Perth city centre.

Tyler Williams, 36, admitted his drunken behaviour outside his North Methven Street home caused fear or alarm.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke told Perth Sheriff Court how Williams was in his flat at around 6.30pm, playing loud music with his window open.

Residents saw him lobbing glass bottles onto the street, towards vehicles.

“He then climbed out of the window and began throwing bottles into the middle of the road,” Ms Cooke said.

“He was shouting and appeared to be intoxicated as he staggered across the street.”

Police received 14 calls about his behaviour and when officers arrived, they saw him standing, topless, in the road.

Williams, pled guilty to behaving in an abusive or threatening manner on April 16 last year.

Solicitor Alan Davie said his client was ashamed of his behaviour.

Sheriff Andrew Berry placed him on supervision for six months and ordered him to engage with the Venture Trust rehabilitation scheme.

The 33-year-old targeted the man and woman as they drove through the city’s Scott Street on November 19 2022.

“The witnesses were on their way home after visiting the King James bar,” fiscal depute Lissie Cooke told Perth Sheriff Court.

“When they stopped at a junction, they observed the accused walking along the middle of the road towards them.

“He appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

The driver got out of the car and spoke to Bondyra.

“Both men were squaring up to each other,” said Ms Cooke.

“The accused then walked away and the male returned to the car.”

Bondyra returned and reached inside the car, grabbing the female passenger by the arm.

He then spat at both occupants, with phlegm hitting their clothes, before walking off.

The court heard he was later identified from a book of mugshots.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He recognises that he has a propensity to anger and can lose self control but his relationship with alcohol has altered and his full-time employment keeps him out of mischief.”

Sheriff Andrew Berry told Bondyra “you are very close to prison” and ordered him to carry out 75 hours unpaid work.

An Arbroath man caught with £1,900 worth of drugs celebrated loudly as he left court after being admonished.

Robert Murray, 31, previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit possessing cocaine and cannabis.

Murray, of Bloomfield Place, Arbroath, had initially been charged with being concerned in their supply at a property elsewhere in the town on June 13, 2023 but his lesser plea was accepted.

At an earlier hearing, his solicitor Billy Rennie confirmed the 22g of cocaine was worth £1,200 and the 85g of cannabis was worth around £700.

Sentencing had been deferred and Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted Murray had not been in trouble since the offence almost two years ago and admonished him.

She granted forfeiture of seized phones and cash.

As he left the room, celebrating Murray shouted “let’s go” and jubilantly high-fived an acquaintance.

A woman who robbed a 70-year-old disabled man in his own Montrose home, after drinking with him, will be on a curfew when she is released from jail.

Rheanne Ferguson, 25, was previously brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault and robbery on March 28 in 2023.

Prosecutor Calum Gordon said Ferguson went to the effectively housebound man’s home at 11am.

Others were there and most left around noon so Ferguson found herself alone with the pensioner.

Following an altercation, the man ended up on the ground and Ferguson punched and repeatedly kicked his head.

She got a knife from the kitchen and brandished it close to his face, before pulling £90 from his pocket and stealing his mobile.

The man was able to dial 999 from his hallway landline and police traced Ferguson’s DNA on the knife handle and inside the man’s pocket.

Ferguson of Restenneth Drive, Forfar, also admitted breaching a bail curfew.

Her solicitor Billy Rennie said: “The background to the offence was that she had a friendship with the complainer. There was an element, in her view, of provocation.”

Already serving a sentence, Ferguson’s earliest release date is April 7 and Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered a 105-day curfew to begin when she comes out.

The sheriff told her: “I see that you’ve thrived within the custodial setting. I’m prepared to give you a chance to avoid another custodial sentence.”

