Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence

A serial rapist who targeted a woman in Perth has been handed a life sentence.

Andrew Harkins, 47, was convicted of a total of 11 charges – including the rape of three traumatised victims.

Jurors heard how two other women also suffered at his hands.

Harkins – who already had a history of domestic violence – was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Lord Arthurson imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and told Harkins, of the city’s Pollok, he must serve at least seven years in jail.

Held cat out open window

The judge described the crimes as “highly manipulative and coercive behaviour” with the thug appearing at times to “enjoy” inflicting harm on his victims.

The offences occurred between 2004 and 2021 in a number of locations in Perth, Glasgow and Cumbernauld.

Harkins harassed his first victim by often turning up at her door drunk.

He hounded another woman by pestering her on social media and appearing at her work.

A third suffered more serious abuse as he unleashed his violent temper on her.

This included him shouting, swearing and making accusations about the woman.

Harkins also grabbed hold of a cat and held it out an open window.

This woman was left scarred for life after he put lit cigarettes on her body.

The physical violence further saw him choke this victim, grabbed her by the hair and brandish a knife at her.

Harkins went on rape her at different times at two flats in Glasgow.

Indefinite court orders

The next victim suffered similar misery. The repeated hounding of her included jealous Harkins controlling where she could go and him putting offensive comments about her online.

This woman was also raped by the thug, as was the final victim.

Lord Arthurson told Harkins: “This is not a sentence of seven years. This is an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

“You must not assume you will be released after this time.”

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning Harkins from approaching or contacting any of the victims.

He was also put on the sex offenders list. Both for an indefinite period.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.