Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Serial rapist who attacked woman in Perth gets life sentence

Andrew Harkins, 47, was convicted of a total of 11 charges - including the rape of three traumatised victims.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
the High Court in Glasgow.

A serial rapist who targeted a woman in Perth has been handed a life sentence.

Andrew Harkins, 47, was convicted of a total of 11 charges – including the rape of three traumatised victims.

Jurors heard how two other women also suffered at his hands.

Harkins – who already had a history of domestic violence – was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Lord Arthurson imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and told Harkins, of the city’s Pollok, he must serve at least seven years in jail.

Held cat out open window

The judge described the crimes as “highly manipulative and coercive behaviour” with the thug appearing at times to “enjoy” inflicting harm on his victims.

The offences occurred between 2004 and 2021 in a number of locations in Perth, Glasgow and Cumbernauld.

Harkins harassed his first victim by often turning up at her door drunk.

glasgow high court
Harkins appeared at Glasgow High Court

He hounded another woman by pestering her on social media and appearing at her work.

A third suffered more serious abuse as he unleashed his violent temper on her.

This included him shouting, swearing and making accusations about the woman.

Harkins also grabbed hold of a cat and held it out an open window.

This woman was left scarred for life after he put lit cigarettes on her body.

The physical violence further saw him choke this victim, grabbed her by the hair and brandish a knife at her.

Harkins went on rape her at different times at two flats in Glasgow.

Indefinite court orders

The next victim suffered similar misery. The repeated hounding of her included jealous Harkins controlling where she could go and him putting offensive comments about her online.

This woman was also raped by the thug, as was the final victim.

Lord Arthurson told Harkins: “This is not a sentence of seven years. This is an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

“You must not assume you will be released after this time.”

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning Harkins from approaching or contacting any of the victims.

He was also put on the sex offenders list. Both for an indefinite period.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Redheads rant and attempted murder charge
Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline captain and team-mate in court on serious assault charge
Thomas Taylor
Dundee rapist jailed for attack on sleeping woman he had just met
Andrew Mitchell
Escaping Dundee crook broke hip in 'farcical' railway line plunge
Finnly Hawkins-Smith
'Vile' abuser pointed crossbow at ex and threatened to burn down Perthshire home
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Councillor to stand trial on grooming charges
John Hammerton, Martin Gibson
Jail for taxi driver who killed Arbroath biker in 'inexplicable' A9 crash
Nicola Murray
Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner guilty of sex crimes against children
Police on Kirkcaldy High Street
Barbaric Fife attack left victim with brain injuries, high court hears
Pitbull dog
'Banned breed' dogs on death row after savaging other pets in Kinross